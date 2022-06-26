Nancy Pelosi disdainfully elbows Rep. Mayra Flores's pinnafore-clad Mexican-American daughter

Democrats for years have been promoting the notion that Republicans are congenitally racist, regulur Bull Connors. It's the old Norman Rockwell painting of a little black girl clad in a white dress, being escorted by lawmen into a desegregating school in Mississippi, with foul racist graffiti and tomato stains on the wall behind her, that serves as their template for Republicans -- despite the fact that the people who opposed desegregation in the Deep South were Democrats.

The stereotype they pin on Republicans does not stop. It's that of the jewel-bedecked rich lady sniffing up her nose, looking down at, and brushing aside the dreaded hoi polloi who get too close to her. Especially when it's a jewel-bedecked old white rich lady staring down and pushing away brown-faced Mexican-American children as if they have cooties. Can't get cooties.

It might sound like an old stereotype....

But then there's Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Speaker of the House, who demonstrated Friday who the racists are.

The occasion was the congressional swearing in of newly elected Texas Rep. Mayra Flores, who brought her two adorable daughters with her, both wearing little white dresses, the one standing next to Pelosi actually wearing a pinnafore.

Somehow, Pelosi didn't think they were cute -- not in the least -- the way some white leftists fall all over themselves do, cooing at children of a different skin color.

Pelosi reacted this way:

You can see that she's standing opposite to Flores and her husband, while Flores's two very well behaved elementary-school-aged daughters, in their white dresses, stand on the other side, everyone moved in closely for the camea shot.

Instead of smiling sweetly at the little girls, or putting a reassuring arm around the both of them, Pelosi recoils. She and Flores's husband, a Border Patrol agent, gestured for someone to come join them in the picture. Sure, the spacing was tight, but Pelosi could have taken one step forward to call the person in to join the picture, or twisted her body to the side for more elbow room to call, or used the other hand to make her gestures. Instead of that, she stared down at the pristine little girls who were being good and standing where they were told to stand, as if they were vermin. Then after staring down, she gave a sharp elbow shove to the little girl in the pinnafore to give her more space. All this, with a gelid phony smile that little kids know is code for what Miss Manners described as:"you're going to get hurt."

Did the well-behaved little girls deserve that? I'm surprised Pelosi didn't wipe her hands after her encounter with these kids, the same way Kamala Harris did after she shook hands with the president of South Korea.

Racism much, Nancy? Perhaps it was what the left calls "unconscious racism." Whatever it was, it's pretty obvious that behind Pe;osi's crocodile smile for the incoming conservative Flores, who has laid the Democrats low in the blue stronghold of south Texs, Pelosi's always happy to say what she really thinks by giving the brown-skinned kids a shove when she thinks the cameras are off. She's a textbook arrogant rich lady with disdain for minorities, and sure enough, she got caught.

Image: Screen shots from Twitter.