Must-see TV: New TV ad holds Schumer accountable for his threat to Justice Kavanaugh

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York disgraced himself and his office on March 4, 2020, when he openly threatened Justice Kavanaugh on the steps of the Supreme Court Building. Although he realized he had gone too far and the following day said, “I should not have used the words I used yesterday,” the damage was done. Progressives increasingly are turning to violence, and few if any prominent Democrats are denouncing this political thuggery. Has any national Democrat denounced the string of 28 (by latest count I have seen) attacks on pro-life centers? AG Merrick Garland has not uttered a peep about this wave of domestic terrorism.

Apparently, a party with no shame somehow needs to be shamed into doing the right thing.

That seems to be the motivation behind the estimable Judicial Crisis Center producing and spending $300,000 on airing TV ad in the Washington, DC market calling out Schumer – even as thugs on his side continue to demonstrate at the houses of conservative justices. The ad concludes by asking viewers to tell Democrats to stop threatening judges.

<iframe width="600" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iRjhwH5dSF4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hat tip: David Kahn, Phillip Wegman, RCP

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab