More tales from the moderate

They called him the moderate, the man who would calm down the nation after the Trump storm. In fact, he's turned out to be a radical of radicals, or at least, the willing radical tool of the shadowy figures who write his speeches and tell him what to say.

This is the latest tale of the moderate from this report by Just The News:

The Biden administration's controversial new mandate tying school lunch funds to the implementation of its transgender policies will primarily hurt low-income and minority students, according to experts and community activists. "Holding the lunch money of low-income and underprivileged kids hostage in order to advance a woke gender orthodoxy shows precisely the lengths to which the president will go to ensure his pet policies on 'gender identity' are rammed through American lunchrooms, classrooms, bathrooms, dorm rooms, and sports teams," said Sarah Parshall Perry, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation. Perry was referring to the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), an agency within the Department of Agriculture (USDA), announcing last month that it will extend its interpretation of prohibitions on sex-based discrimination contained in Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 forbids sex-based discrimination in any educational institution that receives federal money. Because the USDA provides federally subsidized school lunches nationwide, schools will now need to comply with the administration's LGBTQ policies in order to maintain the federal funding.

Well, where do we start?

First, I am old enough to remember Title IX and "transgender values" were not in the mix. I understand that times change, but Congress needs to vote "yes or no" on this issue. You can't use a 1972 statute to accomplish a 2022 liberal fantasy about transgenderism. Force every member of Congress to vote on this. The 1972 law should be changed by Congress, not by the Secretary of Education. By the way, did anyone vote for this during the election?

Second, this decision will drive more parents to home-schooling or low-cost private schools. Unfortunately, some parents won't be able to do it, and those kids will be in the middle of a cultural war rather than learning to read and write.

The so-called moderate could end this nonsense in a minute. The moderate could send the issue to Congress for another vote.

Who said that he was a moderate anyway?

Image: Official portrait, (cropped) via Wikimedia Commons, enhanced with FotoSketcher.