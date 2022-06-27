More pandemics to come thanks to climate change, industrial development and inequality, 'experts' say

While President Biden was recently praising his government for trying to ensure that kids as young as 6-months-old get injected with an experimental mRNA “vaccine” that doesn’t work and has proven to be dangerous, he also flatly stated that “There’s going to be another pandemic.” Maybe Democrats will get “lucky” and one will break out in the weeks leading up to the November 8th election.

But, hey, many “experts” are predicting an increase in outbreaks of pestilence and disease.

To wit: according to a recent report on France 24, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergencies director Michael Ryan said, "The number of times that these diseases cross into humans is increasing. Then our ability to amplify that disease and move it on within our communities is increasing."

Stated Greg Albery, a disease ecologist at Georgetown University, "We need improved surveillance both in urban and wild animals so that we can identify when a pathogen has jumped from one species to another.” Ah, more surveillance. Albery added, "And if the receiving host is urban or in close proximity to humans, we should get particularly concerned."

Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, noted a number of potential reasons for an increase in outbreaks. He declared: "Several epidemiological drivers have been identified that make bacteria and viruses from animal populations suitable to emerge in a susceptible population. These drivers include climate change, industrial development, ecosystem change and social inequality." Okay. Of course. Humans are bad, humans are bad, humans are bad, and humans are bad. Especially those that happen to be white, male, and American.

I was under the impression that plagues and diseases were much more prevalent in the past and have been largely controlled or eliminated in recent decades due to advances in knowledge, effective vaccines, and better sanitation.

So, what about Plagues in the Middle Ages, such as the “Black Death,” which killed between 75 million and 200 million people from 1346 to 1353? Everything I have previously read attributes that plague to fleas found on rodents, but perhaps it was really the fault of climate change, industrial development, ecosystem change, or early MAGA Republicans.

The politicization of, well, everything, and the hostile—and nearly complete-- takeover of medicine, academia, the media, and other institutions by far-left ideologues is much more dangerous to America than any possible future pandemic.

Graphic credit: Vincent Le Moign CC BY 4.0 license