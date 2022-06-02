Many economists have little common sense about America's vanishing savings rate

Inflation is decimating the economy and is especially harmful to the poor, middle class and small businesses. The savings rate has dropped to the lowest level since 2008.

But don't worry, say economists, Americans have a huge cushion from previous high savings rates: They say that the savings rate during lockdowns was 33.8%, coming significantly from government kickbacks, so they have extra money around to keep up their spending.

The economists who write this stuff must be the same ones Biden cites that said that Build Back Better would lower inflation.

Anyone who believes that the savings rates for average Americans ever hit 33% needs to have their head examined.