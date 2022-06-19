Liz Cheney may bring down the whole Jan 6 charade

According to news reports, Representative Liz Cheney is spending 2023 in Wyoming, or somewhere other than the U.S. House. In other words, she is losing. Wonder how many of her Democrat colleagues are going to apologize for refusing to certify the 2000 or 2004 results that made her father the vice president?

So what happened? How did Liz Cheney, a popular conservative with a wonderful name in Wyoming, end up like this?

The answer is that Trump is living rent-free in her head. She let her hatred of Trump guide her decision-making.

What if Rep. Cheney had said something like this? January 6 must be investigated, but it cannot be a one-sided investigation. The minority leader should be free to choose a GOP team, and all sides must be represented for the sake of the country and Congress's credibility.

So Rep. Cheney now faces two realities:

First, she won't win her seat, and second, and worse, no one is watching the hearing, and no hearts and minds are changing a bit.

Maybe Liz Cheney should have read this post over at 538.com:

There are certain moments in congressional history that have lived on even longer than the octogenarians who stalk the halls of Capitol Hill. They are the scenes that feel torn from the pages of a political drama: Sen. Howard Baker Jr. repeatedly asking during the Watergate hearings, "What did the president know, and when did he know it?" Army lawyer Joseph Welch excoriating Sen. Joseph McCarthy with a rhetorical question during the Army-McCarthy hearings: "Have you no sense of decency?" A panel of tobacco executives testifying one by one before Congress, incredulously, that nicotine is not addictive. Under the right circumstances, a congressional hearing can be a satisfying resolution to a tense political conflict, one that allows society to move forward. Doesn't that sound nice right about now? The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is hoping its hearings will be remembered in the same light.

Forget that!

Someone will eventually write a book with a cover photo of Rep. Cheney and the slogan "she did that." Yes, she killed these hearings because she got a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

She is going to lose her seat and always be remembered for a failed and partisan hearing. Honestly, I expected a lot more from Liz Cheney.

