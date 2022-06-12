Let's concentrate on a couple of ideas that may work

Do you feel as though you've seen this movie before? A terrible shooting followed by every Democrat reading his last gun control speech. The media saying that this time we have to do something.

Do what? That's the problem.

We hear that the latest proposal is moving in the U.S. Senate, according to a Politico story. Will it reach the president's desk? I'm not betting on that.

So let me suggest these two ideas:

1) Guarantee school safety. Every parent must know that the school is safe, the doors are permanently locked, and there is an armed guard capable of killing anyone trying to attack the premises. We protect airplanes, banks, federal buildings, etc. So why can't we guarantee schools?

2) Let's guarantee to the citizens that information will actually end up in background checks.

For example, the young Buffalo shooter had a mental health evaluation. This is from news reports:

The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threating comments that brought police to his high school last spring, but he was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital, officials said. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was yet another missed opportunity to put a potential mass shooter under closer law enforcement scrutiny, get him help, or make sure he didn't have access to deadly firearms.

So why didn't someone put a note about this in the background? It would have stopped him from buying a gun legally.

What about social media posts like the Uvalde shooter's? Why aren't we holding these social media outlets responsible for not reporting this to the police? Or the school principal, at the very least?

Doing something will result in doing nothing. Guaranteeing school safety and getting serious about background checks may prevent the next one.

PS: Click for my videos and podcasts at Canto Talk.

Image via Pexels.