Kamala Harris's verbal gaffe during a Juneteenth history lesson

It was an elementary assignment for Vice President Kamala Harris during yesterday’s Juneteenth holiday.

Her mission was to address elementary school children at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington about the significance of the day. Following her address, she was to exchange pleasantries with the children as well as school and museum staff and pose for photos.

A high school student could accomplish this task effortlessly.

But this is the Biden administration where unchartered territories of colossal ineptitude are breached every day. Harris has been the flagbearer of this incompetence. Just when you thought she touched the abyss, she surprised everybody by going down deeper.

During her Juneteenth talk before the school children, Kamala Harris seemed uncomfortable from the very beginning. There were excessive hand gestures, there was hesitation, repetition, long pauses, ill-timed outbursts of laugher, and the occasional inappropriate colloquialism. Her eyes darted across the room listlessly as if she was desperately looking for approval.

This occurs when a speaker is unprepared and has no command of the subject.

A key excerpt from her speech is as follows: I think that we all know today is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom. And think about it in terms of the context of history, knowing that black people in America were not free for 400 years of slavery. Let this be a day that is a day to celebrate the principle of freedom, but to speak about it honestly and accurately, both in the context of history and current application

Any student of elementary history knows that the first African slaves in the American colonies arrived in 1619 in Virginia. They also know slavery was abolished in 1865 when the 13th Amendment was ratified.

1865 – 1619 = 246.

Yet Kamala Harris said it was 400 years of slavery.

Is she poor at math or poor at history or both?

The fact is it has been 157 years since slavery ended in America.

We can rule out the possibility that she purposefully overstated the duration of slavery to push any Democrat narrative. It requires adroitness in addition to malice to invent during an impromptu speech. Kamala struggles to even string a coherent sentence, hence purposeful fabrications seem far-fetched.

We, therefore, have to conclude that she really may be ignorant about the history of slavery in the country where she is the second-highest officer holder.

This is the most recent in a series of ignominious verbal mishaps.

Last month she was at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit when she talked about the importance of working together as a team.

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"

Also last month, Harris committed a catastrophic verbal mess during a meeting with the Jamaican Prime Minister.

KAMALA HARRIS: "For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic...we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential."

In March, at the Munich Security Conference, Harris seemed to be at loss for words as she attempted to explain the crisis in Ukraine.

US Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in Munich that "we are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe" over the Ukraine crisis.



US Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters in Munich that "we are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe" over the Ukraine crisis.

Also in March, during a joint presser in Warsaw alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, Harris erupted into laughter when asked about the US’s plans to accept Ukrainian refugees.

Back in January, during an interview on NBC News, when asked Harris about Biden’s failing strategy against Covid-19, Harris rambled incoherently.

.@craigmelvin asks if it’s time to change admin’s strategy on Covid, Harris says:

.@craigmelvin asks if it's time to change admin's strategy on Covid, Harris says:

"It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down"

Last October, Harris botched an appearance in a pre-recorded NASA video aimed at promoting science among young children.

She's not allowed to speak to adults anymore.

Last June during a TV interview, Harris struggled to answer why she hasn’t visited the US-Mexico border despite being tasked to ‘resolve the border crisis’

THIS IS BAD:



Holt: "WHY not visit the border?"



Harris: "We are going to the border" *NERVOUS KACKLE*



Holt: "DO YOU have any plans to go to the border?"



Harris: "At some point..." *SHRUGS*



Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border"



Harris: "I haven't been to Europe!" *KACKLE* pic.twitter.com/VKz9zIaYj5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

What explains these frequent gaffes?

Harris obviously must have access to the best subject matter experts and speech coaches who would gladly help her prior to her public appearances. She is educated and has decades of experience in politics.

In addition to lacking in talent, Harris appears to be lacking in effort. She also appears apathetic toward her job, her legacy, and her country. This is a disastrous combination in any field, especially for high political office.

Why then did Biden’s handlers choose Kamala Harris as his running mate?

It was for the same reason that Obama chose Biden as his running mate.

Biden’s handlers didn’t want any threat to his Presidency from the Vice President. Somebody among Biden’s handlers knew of the astounding incompetence and inarticulateness of Kamala Harris long before it became common knowledge.

The fact that she is female and has pigment under her skin makes her the perfect ‘diversity’ hire that delights liberals. But beyond the superficial attributes, there is a total hollowness within.

Matters have deteriorated to such an extent that she commits elementary mistakes even while addressing elementary school children. Even Biden’s handlers who choose her for her inability must be surprised as to how fast she collapsed.

Biden's handlers have accomplished what they intended to, the inarticulate and ineffectual Kamala has made senile and bungling Biden unimpeachable.

This may be astute political skullduggery but a vile affront to the United States of America.