Joy Behar thinks gun laws will change 'once Black people get guns'

The View co-host Joy Behar, one of the dumber primates ever to tread the planet, recently opined on AR-15s and those evil gun- and God-loving Republicans.

Lindsey Granger, another co-host (The View has too many to count), was attempting to give some balance and perspective on the issue by telling a story about a man in Connecticut who built his own AR-15 because, ironically, the Constitution State doesn't allow people to buy them. Granger said of the man, "He has one in his house to protect his family because he never wants to see that happen again. He is a Black man. It's odd — most AR-15-owners are former military, 35-plus, and married. They're not just crazy people."

Granger, who is Black, related a story about a Black man who owns an AR-15. So, of course, this prompted Behar to exclaim, "Here's the thing, once black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me."

The View's Joy Behar: "Once black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change — Trust me." pic.twitter.com/896fexK41Z — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2022

Behar, who is imbecilic, is one of those limousine liberals whose flagrant and desperate virtue-signaling only highlights her low opinion of Black people. Her condescending and patronizing manner is especially repulsive given the fact that she herself is every bit as airheaded as Alexandria Occasional-Cortex Ocasio-Cortez. I'm sure she also believes that it is too hard for a Black person to get an ID "in this country." Or to find a polling place. Let alone to qualify to legally purchase a firearm.

Memo to Ms. Behar: Many Black folks do own firearms in this country. Many have driver's licenses. Some of them even have color TVs and smartphones.

Unfortunately, too many Blacks in urban areas illegally possess guns, and often use them to kill other Blacks. (The same is true for all races, of course.) Criminals don't obey laws. That's why we call them criminals. And it is why the vast majority of mass shootings occur in "gun-free zones." Legal gun-owners, whether Black or white, are the antidote to criminals...and mass shootings.

Now we just need to find an antidote to stupidity.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped).