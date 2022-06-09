Joy Behar again shows how totally ignorant she is about gun rights–supporters

There are a few constants when you walk into a gun store or range in South Carolina: the staff will be exceptionally friendly and helpful, the women's bathrooms will be immaculate, the customers will also be friendly, and those same customers will represent all races: White; Black; Hispanic; Asian; and, I'm sure, the ones identified as "Other" on all the race-obsessed forms the government makes us fill out all the time.

Everyone at the store is united by a strong common bond: the belief that, as free citizens in a free country, we have the absolute right to purchase arms to defend ourselves. We all know, because the talking heads on the news tell us so, that when seconds count, the police aren't going to be there. I've never seen a scintilla of prejudice among this Second Amendment fraternity.

It turns out, though, that among the many myths that fire up the gun-grabbing crowd (e.g., NRA members are dangerous killers, there are actually weapons called "assault rifles," a gun that's semi-automatic is actually a machine gun, 9 mm rounds will blow your lungs out of your body, a 5.56 round will decapitate an adult, etc.), there's a new myth in town: White people who legally own guns hate Black people who legally own guns.



Image: Member of NAAGA, an African-American gun group. YouTube screen grab. (You can find more information about NAAGA here.)

Perhaps not surprisingly, the purveyor of this myth is Joy Behar, who once went to a costume party as a "beautiful African woman." Frankly, it's clear that Behar wasn't doing blackface in a demeaning way but was, instead, dressing that way as an homage to people she admired. That's irrelevant, though. Behar has chosen to live her life and have her career among people who view everything through a racial lens, which means implying racism wherever possible. So the only verdict is that her costume was racist and she's a racist.

But to Behar, it's you, the legal gun-owner in the Second Amendment fraternity, who is the race hater:

The View's Joy Behar: "Once black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change — Trust me." pic.twitter.com/896fexK41Z — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 8, 2022

What a singularly insulting thing to say. Every gun-owner I know of strongly supports District of Columbia v. Heller, not just because it articulates an individual right to bear arms that the government cannot limit, but also because of the practical benefits that flowed directly from that decision: law-abiding Black citizens stuck in D.C.'s worst slums were no longer the victims of criminals who, in that previously heavily gun-controlled region, where the only ones armed.

John Lott, who keeps track of these things, wrote that the usual left-wing anti-gunners predicted that there'd be a bloodbath in D.C. following the Heller decision. They were so wrong:

But Armageddon never happened. Newly released data for Chicago shows that, as in Washington, murder and gun crime rates didn't rise after the bans were eliminated — they plummeted. They have fallen much more than the national crime rate. Not surprisingly, the national media have been completely silent about this news. One can only imagine the coverage if crime rates had risen. In the first six months of this year, there were 14% fewer murders in Chicago compared to the first six months of last year — back when owning handguns was illegal. It was the largest drop in Chicago's murder rate since the handgun ban went into effect in 1982. Meanwhile, the other four most populous cities saw a total drop at the same time of only 6 percent.

The best thing that can happen to Blacks in America is for more law-abiding Blacks to have the chance to create an environment in which the tables are turned against the small but incredibly destructive criminal element that holds so many Black communities hostage. All people of goodwill want this to happen because, for gun owners, it's not skin color that matters; it's the will to protect our safety and liberty.