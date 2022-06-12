In wake of assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, AOC brags about stopping bill to protect SCOTUS justices and their families

Clarice Feldman is absolutely correct (as usual) when she labels the Democrats a “criminal organization” today, elsewhere on this site. They have embraced the use of assassination of Supreme Court justices, with their Senate leader issuing as open threat and House Democrats blocking a bill to provide extra protection for them and their families, now that information useful to those targeting their children has been published online and a would-be assassin of Justice Kavanaugh arrested at his house in the middle of the night.

The word “shameless” does not begin to describe the reaction of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who took to Instagram to brag about killing the bill already passed by the Senate, to offer more protection.

The day after a radical leftist attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, AOC is on Instagram bragging about how she stopped a bill designed to protect Supreme Court justices & their families. pic.twitter.com/G1qKncr4bl — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 10, 2022

This is the same woman who claims to have been traumatized by the Capitol incursion in Jun. 6, 2021 when she was blocks away in a House office building. Apparently she has no empathy for Justice Kavanaugh and his family who have already endured one assassination attempt and who face daily demonstrations in front of their home.

The media have shamefully downplayed the assassination attempt. But AOC is so stupid that she brags about heightening the terror inflicted on the justices. One can only hope that the American voting public rejects this turn to thuggery and sends the Democrat congressional majorities packing next November.

As I wrote earlier, the experience of Japan in the 1930s shows that once assassination becomes a political tool, democracy is over, and the worst kind of tyranny takes over.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab