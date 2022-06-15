In special election, GOP flips heavily Hispanic South Texas House seat that has been Dem for over 150 years

This qualifies as a political earthquake. In a special primary election to fill out the term of former Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned his House seat in March, GOP candidate Mayra Flores received 50.98% of the vote, making a runoff election unnecessary. Re-elect Flores will represent the Texas 34 Congressional District that runs along the Gulf Coast to the Mexican border, and which is 84.54% Hispanic.

Hispanic voters are dumping the Democrats, a trend that has the potential to doom the party at a national level.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨BREAKING🚨<br><br>The first Mexican-born woman ever elected to Congress is REPUBLICAN <a href="https://twitter.com/MayraFlores2022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MayraFlores2022</a> who ran on a pro-borders, pro-patriotism, pro-God, and pro-family platform.<br><br>How's THAT for narrative-busting?<br><br>The Hispanic shift is real and we're just getting started. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/XxkwFBF8ME">pic.twitter.com/XxkwFBF8ME</a></p>— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) <a href="https://twitter.com/GiancarloSopo/status/1536931920965210114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This historic win will bring back God to the halls of Congress! This win is for the people who were ignored for so long! This is a message that the establishment will no longer be tolerated! We have officially started the red wave!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TX34?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TX34</a><br><br>God, Family, Country <a href="https://t.co/pNn8UYoPor">pic.twitter.com/pNn8UYoPor</a></p>— Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) <a href="https://twitter.com/MayraFlores2022/status/1536909242325680128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Rep. Flores will serve only until January, but will be the incumbent when the seat is up for election in November. However, as the Texas Tribune notes,

The special election was unique in that it was held under the previous lines of the 34th District, which President Joe Biden won by only 4 percentage points. But redistricting made the district more friendly to Democrats in November, when the Democratic nominee is U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen.

If the new more Democratic district elects Gonzalez in November, the Dems will have a talking point to refute the trend of Hispanic voters going Republican. But incumbents have a large advantage in most races and Joe Biden’s performance in office is a millstone around the neck of any Democrat so a Dem win is far from a certain outcome. And the trend is likely to continue in other districts with heavily Hispanic populations. The loss of support among Hispanic voters is a disaster for the Democrats of gigantic significance.

