In honor of Pride month, let’s get real

June is the month during which we’re inundated with LGBTQ+++ Pride. You can’t get away from it. Corporations want you to know that they’re on board with Pride, and we get it in every social media post, every advertisement, every TV commercial, and every store display. It’s a glorious celebration of self, complete with rainbows and sparkles. What gets lost in all of this is the day-to-day reality of the LGBTQ+++ lifestyle. In honor of Pride, I thought I’d share some of the realities with you, just to round out the experience.

I’m not writing this to be obnoxious or sensationalist. I’m writing it because the dominant society—not just corporations, but schools, all the way down to preschools; the entire entertainment world; libraries; cities and towns; and the Democrat political class—are all making a major effort to push children into embracing the LGBTQ+++ life (as opposed to just being tolerant of that life). Even Bill Maher has figured out where this trend is going:

Back in the 1980s, despite the Democrat effort to frighten all Americans about AIDS, it was a disease that appeared primarily among gay men and IV drug addicts. The drug addicts’ vulnerability was obvious but, if you ever wondered why gay men were so terribly victimized by that scourge, Joseph Sciambra, a born-again Catholic who left behind the gay lifestyle, explains what’s going on at bathhouses, orgies, and private homes. It’s not for the faint of heart.

Bathhouses and orgies, through sheer volume, are not just impersonal, but depersonalize the men involved. For those on the receiving end, gay sex involves dilating an aperture that doesn’t want to be dilated. This can be, at least initially, extremely painful so illicit drugs help. There’s a great deal of preparation that goes into preparing for experience, and that preparation can damage the delicate tissues there as surely as the act itself can. Because the tissue is chronically damaged, men are more vulnerable to blood-borne sexually transmitted diseases. Do this long enough and your derriere is a mess of infections, massive hemorrhoids, and endless bloody little wounds. The human body was not designed for this kind of sex.

For lesbians, the problem is a different one: The death of the libido, something that, when properly and respectfully used, is one of Nature’s or God’s little gift to humans. Because men are the driving force for sex in a relationship (hence the ubiquity of gay men’s manic promiscuity when unconstrained by the demands of a monogamous relationship with a woman), lesbians go in the other direction: “Bed death,” another way of saying that many lose interest entirely in sex.

There’s also the problem common to all same-sex relationships: The increased risk of substance abuse, spousal and sexual abuse, sexually transmitted diseases, and depression leading to suicide.

I’m not trying to be homophobic. I just think it’s important to put out there, the things kids on the receiving end of their schools’ obsessive Pride messages aren’t learning before they embrace the LGBTQ+++ life.

Given the enormous pressure of late on kids to embrace so-called “transgenderism,” that’s a subject where the truth really matters. The list of damage to the body is long, very long.

Puberty blocking hormones can lessen bone density and cause sterility.

Men given estrogen, in addition to getting the breasts they desire, can lose muscle, bone mass, hair, and the sex drive. They can also get deadly blood clots in their deep veins or lungs, increased triglycerides, weight gain, high potassium, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, heart disease, and strokes.

Women given testosterone, in addition to getting the desired facial hair, lower voices, and greater muscle mass, also can get overproduction of red blood cells, deadly blood clots in their deep veins or lungs, weight gain, deadly sleep apnea, abnormal cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

Both types of hormone treatments can lead to sterility, which is also a given if so-called transgender people have “bottom surgery” which sees men get castrated and get weird simulacrums of vaginas and women get weird versions of penises. (It goes without saying that women who have their breasts removed, even if they get pregnant, can never breastfeed their child.) Rather than my trying to describe the genuine horrors attendant on these Frankenstein-esque surgeries, I’ll stop writing now and finish with (a) a clip from Matt Walsh’s What Is A Woman? and (b) a man’s tweeted horror story of a getting a surgical fake vagina (which Twitter has partially censored). You might also want to read this tragic New York Times article about one of those fake vaginas. Again, my point isn’t to attack LGBTQ people; it’s to provide balance to the relentless indoctrination of Pride month.

I have no sensation in my crotch region at all.



You could stab me with a knife and I wouldn't know. The entire area is numb, like it's shell shocked and unable to comprehend what happened, even 4 years on. — TullipR 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) June 13, 2022

And thats something that will never come back and one of the reason why i got surgery.



My sex drive died about 6 months on HRT and at the time I was glad to be rid of it, but now 10 years later, Im realising what im missing out on and what I won't get back. — TullipR 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) June 13, 2022

Any pleasure I do get comes from the Prostate that was moved forward and wrapped in glands from the penis, meaning anal sex isnt possible and can risk further damage. — TullipR 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) June 13, 2022

In those moments of amnesia as I would wake, I would reach down to my crotch area expecting something that was there for 3 decades, and it's not.



My heart skips a beat, every single damn time. — TullipR 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) June 13, 2022

So after cleaning myself up, I will find moments later that my underwear is wet - no matter how much I wiped, it slowly drips out for the best part of an hour.



I never knew at 35 I ran the risk like smelling like piss everywhere I went. — TullipR 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) June 13, 2022

I wasn't even asked if I wanted to freeze sperm or want kids. In my obsessive, deeply unwell state they just nodded along and didnt tell me the realities, what life would be like. — TullipR 🦎🌈♂ (@TullipR) June 13, 2022