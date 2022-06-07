Importing COVID: Biden administration releases 7,000 COVID-infected illegal border crossers into McAllen, Texas

So much for Title 42, the court-reinforced order to keep illegal border crossers out of the U.S. to protect the public here during the pandemic.

Actually, they're letting them in ... and letting them in. There's no limit.

Here's the news from just one border city, McAllen, Texas, reported by Fox News:

The Texas border city of McAllen says more than 7,000 COVID-positive migrants have been released into the city since February, and more than 1,500 in the past week -- the latest example of growing concern about the potential impact of the border crisis on efforts to control COVID-19 in the U.S. In a statement announcing the building of new temporary shelters to deal with a "rapidly escalating" surge of immigrants being released into the border city, McAllen warned of the release of thousands of migrants with COVID-19. "Since mid-February of 2021 there have been over 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 positive immigrants released into the city of McAllen by [Customs and Border Protection], including over 1,500 new cases in the past seven days," the statement said. Immigrants released by CBP are dropped off with Catholic Charities and tested for COVID by a third party. If they test positive, they are asked to quarantine and offered a room at a quarantine site.

According to City-Data, McAllen, Texas has a population of 143,000 and is Texas's 22nd-largest city. Adding 1,400 people with COVID into a population of that size in one week is a hell of a lot of COVID to get spreading.

Ostensibly, these migrants are a "humanitarian exception" to the Title 42 sendbacks -- single moms with small children, and unaccompanied minors, most of whom are single MS-13-aged young men.

The problem here is that they spread COVID as much as the single adults and families with older children who are being sent back. There's no exception with COVID, whether it comes from a single mom with four kids in tow or a single adult male without kids.

Leftists are claiming that the illegal migrants with COVID being admitted are asked -- asked -- to move to quarantine units -- which are reportedly full at this point -- presumably to get well first before being free to walk around the country.

No word on what happens if they say "no." No word on what happens if there's no room at the tent.

Having just gotten over this latest strain of COVID myself, and talked to others who have had it recently, all I can think is that it will take weeks -- at least three -- for the sick migrants to get well and test negative. That's a lot of time and beds taken in an isolation unit, which would likely include whole families should one member test positive.

Are they going to stay the full three weeks? Don't bet on it. With thousands of border crossers coming into the country by the day in a ramped-up surge that is already seeing the bridge underpasses filling up, according to the Fox report video, that's a lot of COVID that's likely to be released into the interior of the U.S. and to the U.S. public.

Outside the tent cities being put up for the COVID-infected illegal migrants, many are being placed in hotels at taxpayer expense. What happens at the hotels, is there an armed guard to keep the migrants from stepping out from their rooms and mingling with the public? There sure as heck wasn't in this case last year, sure enough in La Joya, Texas, where COVID-infected illegals stationed in a hotel to isolate entered a Texas restaurant and coughed all over the patrons, not so much as covering their mouths. No guards at that one -- and why should the U.S. public be forced to pay for guards anyway simply because unvetted migrants cannot be trusted to respect the health of the public? Based on recent news reports, the illegal migrants have already shown zero respect for U.S. immigration (and public littering) laws. Why would they care if they spread COVID to the American public?

The weasel word "asked" to isolate is quite a qualifier. We know what happens when the NGOs put them in hotels to isolate. What happens if they don't like the tents?

What we have here is an amazing federal defiance of a judicial order on Title 42, which pretty much negates the entire order. Migrants have complained that they are COVID-negative when they have been turned away under that Title 42 order in past news stories, but now that the U.S. is importing 7,000 COVID-infected migrants at one illegal point of entry alone (and there are many) the Biden administration is effectively importing COVID into the states, and placing a tremendous burden onto the border towns which bear the brunt of the infected migrants' effect.

This one sounds like grounds for a lawsuit by the states.

It is outrageous how lawless the Biden administration, under court order to keep Title 42 in place, is thumbing its nose at the law and bringing in thousands of COVID-infected illegals to superspread among the citizens and incur high taxpayer costs for their care should they take it. What is the point of even trying if that many "exceptions" get in? The Bidenites don't actually care. They are importing COVID.

Image: Screen shot from ABC News video, via YouTube