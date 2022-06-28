How to figure out that abortion is not a 'human right'

Those who are pro-abortion often boldly proclaim, "ABORTION IS A HUMAN RIGHT!"

NO, IT ISN'T.

To help illustrate how preposterous that assertion is, name me another "human right" that, if everyone exercised it, would result in no humans!

Certainly not the right to life...or liberty. Or the pursuit of happiness. Not the right to free speech and peaceful assembly. Not the right to bear arms, nor the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures. Not the right to due process of law, nor the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury. Etc.

The idiocy, hypocrisy, vulgarity — and propensity to threaten violence — are unmatched in the pro-abortion crowd. They are aghast at a court ruling that they don't like and call it "violence," yet they call the killing of their own offspring in their womb "women's health care." Most think the January 6 protesters and Trump-supporters should be locked up, but many claim that violence is a "legitimate and appropriate" response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Conservatives did not embark on a "night of rage" after the court's original Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Nor have we gone on a summer-long "mostly peaceful" rampage across the country, burning, looting, and assaulting stores, offices, and government vehicles and employees because of the Biden administration's recent threats to infringe upon our Second Amendment rights. If the rule of law is dismissed and "our democracy" put in danger, it will be because so-called progressives don't really believe in democracy — unless they are the democracy and their views always prevail.

So, in addition to attacks on churches and pregnancy centers, we are witnessing countless instances of moronic would-be tyrants and thugs threatening those with whom they disagree. Chicago mayor Lori Lightweight Lightfoot reportedly pre-emptively tweeted out a "call to arms" against the Supreme Court and weeks later tried to incite a concert crowd by yelling "F--- you, Clarence Thomas!" (A call to arms? That seems odd for someone who doesn't want residents of her city to be allowed to own a firearm.)

And social media giants don't seem bothered by any of this. Twitter banned the former president of the United States from its platform. It banned the Babylon Bee for a parody post. And it banned me for — I don't really know. I guess they didn't like my political opinions, or the cut of my jib. However, it apparently saw nothing wrong with a recent tweet reading, "I'm going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas." Even though the same Twitter user had tweeted a photo of a gun just prior to his vow to assassinate Thomas.

Threaten to assassinate a sitting Supreme Court justice? Okay. Claim that men can't be women and women can't be men? You're done. Seems sane, no?

Whether against self-defense, for coddling criminals, or pro-abortion, leftists always take positions favoring the death of innocents.

Fortunately, in the midst of all this depravity, there is at least some humor to be found, even if inadvertent and dark. Throngs of pro-abortion women are threatening to go on sex strikes. Apparently, they don't realize that would be fine with the rest of us. In fact, they wouldn't "need" abortions if they carried through on this promise.

Problem solved.

Who knew that the answer was so simple?

Image: Nogwater via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped).