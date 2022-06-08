How do you overlook D-Day?

The Biden White House finally issued a D-Day message but a bit late. This is from Greg Price:

He has like 70 people who handle his social media and none of them thought to post something about one of the most important days in the history of our country until 8:45 pm.....

How did that happen? Did someone forget to mark the calendar, sort of like we write down family birthdays? I understand that it happened 78 years ago but there are still veterans around or family members who remember this day.

Who dropped the ball?

Didn't President Biden know that it was D-Day? He was part of the generation who grew up seeing World War II veterans in their neighborhood or maybe a Biden served. Didn't President Biden ask his chief of staff about the D-Day message that he'd make that day?

What went wrong with the president's staff? Didn't they know that it was D-Day? They forgot the 2021 commemoration, too.

My guess is that two things are going on:

First, President Biden is not engaged in the day-to-day matters. He comes to the office, gets the instructions and just goes out and reads whatever they write.

Second, his staff does not care about D-Day. They probably think that the landing force was not diverse enough or another example of toxic masculinity.

Back in 2011, Frank Burke called it an abdicative manager:

The abdicative manager evidences a tendency to flee from responsibility and is frequently encountered in situations where he or she never wanted the job in the first place....

Does that sound like the man who travels a lot to Delaware?

No matter what, the buck stops with President Biden and waiting until the end of the day to remember D-Day is an insult to the people who died or served that day. The commander in chief can not do this.

