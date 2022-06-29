Hillary Clinton joins the pile-on against Clarence Thomas, getting her 'congenital liar' on

Six Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade as a faulty legal ruling. But the left being the left, they are going after the black guy.

Which explains the near insanity of the left's reaction against distinguished Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who is black and ruled with the majority. That's an unforgiveable thing to leftists who continue to view black people as their "property."

There's been some grotesque stuff going on, leftists zeroing in on Thomas with a special rage in a special pile-on unseen anywhere else. That's led to strange specters such as white Karen-types openly employing the use of the "n word" against him, and other barbarians openly calling for the assassination of the justice, with no sanctions whatsoever while "Uncle Clarence" trended on the Twitter platform.

It's a leftist thing. So in comes Hillary Clinton, to add to the pile-on:

.@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022

Which can't be anything but a full-blown buck-naked lie of the kind she's famous for, the kind that got the late Bill Safire to sum her up as a "congenital liar" several decades ago.

Resentment? Grievance? Anger? Nobody's ever heard those terms used to describe Thomas, who has had to put up with indignity after indignity from the rabid left, including sleazy Sen. Joe Biden himself during Thomas's confirmation hearing.

Here's what normal people who know Thomas say:

Clarence Thomas is literally the one person on the Supreme Court even the libs who work there say is always smiling and happy. Clinton is literally the one politician in America whose paid staff have to assure us she's likable. https://t.co/BKShKjQph0 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 28, 2022

There are many stories of his kindnesses to low guys on the totem pole, and speaking of that, even Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the dumbest person on the court, has spoken of his kindness.

Bitterness and resentment are a Hillary thing. The wretched failed presidential candidate is projecting.

Philip Klein at the Washington Examiner notes in a tweet that the rest of Hillary Clinton's claims are problematic, too:

Among other things, the law school reference isn't plausible. Not only was she in a different graduating class from Thomas, but to the extent they overlapped, he wasn't even a conservative in law school -- that was just the beginning of his ideological transition. https://t.co/t8XzTBdHwR — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) June 28, 2022

The two of them likely didn't even know each other.

Even if they did, why would Hillary not have brought this smear up earlier, say, during his confirmation hearings? It just goes to show the claim is virtually certainly a lie.

Claiming Thomas is resentful is pretty much the same as calling him "an angry black man," which should enrage the left

Why aren't they enraged? Well, because they are the perpretators of the lie. Hillary Clinton is just glomming on in a pathetic bid to join the most racist leftist bandwagon within memory. It's pathetic.

