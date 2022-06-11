Has MSNBC's ratings crisis caused it to start telling the truth?

Something totally unexpected happened during MSNBC's coverage of the January 6 show trial: the network's pre-eminent star, Rachel Maddow, told the truth: that Trump's rally on that day had nothing to do with the Capitol breach.

Skepticism is certainly warranted, so here is video of the startling truth-telling:

Even MSNBC admits President Trump and the rally had nothing to do with the Capitol breach! pic.twitter.com/sMGyHW3KcP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2022

While it is possible that Ms. Maddow has gone rogue and is in the grip of truth fever, or is using her enormous clout there to declare her autonomy, I have to wonder if something else might be going on. After all, CNN's new ownership has installed a boss who wants to shift the cable channel toward the center because its ratings are so awful. And while MSNBC's ownership hasn't changed, the latest ratings for it are disastrous, as Brian Flood of Fox News reports:

MSNBC finished May with its smallest monthly audience among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 since November 1999, and its lowest-rated month among the demo in primetime since May 2004, as Rachel Maddow's reduced schedule continues to harm the network. "Record-low ratings going back to 1999 is almost always a bad sign seeing as how they were then a fledgling network and far less ubiquitous in our body politic," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News Digital about MSNBC, which launched in 1996.

Something is going on beneath the surface. Maybe it is just that Maddow is smart enough to see that the Dems are heading for crisis. Or maybe she is telling MSNBC, which still pays her an enormous sum for very little programming, that it needs to follow CNN's lead and start broadcasting a more realistic portrayal of the political scene. Or maybe she has been told by the brass that she has to lead her home team toward the center. I can assure you that her remarks have not gone unnoticed by the rest of the on-air talent at MSNBC.

Whatever the reality is, it is a good sign that the leftist coffer dam around the truth is crumbling.

Hat tip: 100percentfedup.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.