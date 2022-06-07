For the first time in 54 years, I’m not voting

Today, June 7th, is primary day in California. As a native of the Golden State and life-long resident I have decided to forgo casting my vote in this election. With an open primary and ranked choice voting there is nothing I can do as a conservative independent to make a difference anymore.

Our ballot this year is a joke. There are 26 people running for governor. Who are all these people? Other than our incompetent (I mean incumbent) current leader, Gavin “Pretty Boy” Newsom, there is not a recognizable name among the other 25. Are we sure this is not a tryout for American Idol?

The voter guide sent out by the state has short paragraphs submitted by some of the candidates, but not all. So we are supposed to pick someone to run a state of nearly 40 million people based on a 300-word summary of their supposed qualifications? Good luck with that. One would expect more if hiring a summer intern.

The insanity continues. There are primaries as well for two senators slots due to Kamala Harris being Peter Principled into her current position. The full-term senator position has 23 candidates running, while the partial unexpired term has eight hopefuls. What is weird is that Alex Padilla, our current appointed senator, is running in both contests. If he wins both he could be senator for life, just like Feinstein.

My local representative here in Silicon Valley is Anna Eshoo, running against seven other candidates. She has been in Congress for 30 years and I cannot think of anything notable she has accomplished. Her current TV ad touts that she is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, that debacle of a proposal promoted by AOC. Good thinking, Anna. Continue to tie our power grid to more bird-killing windmills and desert-covering solar installations while our remaining nuclear plants are permanently taken offline.

What has happened to our great state of California? There used to be some common sense in our politics but the Republican party has become invisible. It is unable to get behind a qualified candidate with name recognition who could actually have a chance at being elected. Not to mention the San Francisco mafia has been leading us for the last 30 years with Feinstein, Pelosi, Newsom, and Harris all contributing to our state’s demise.

It seems that all of our close friends are Democrats, yet they complain about the current conditions in California. They don’t seem to realize that it is their unthinking action in pulling the lever for another Democrat that has caused the decline in what once was the Golden State. This is the definition of insanity, doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Unfortunately, my vote can’t stop it, so I’m done.

Damon Goodall is the pen name of an author who wishes to remain anonymous so his many Democrat acquaintances will not unfriend him.

Image: Tony Webster