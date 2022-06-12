Drag queens are coming for the kids—and you’re paying for it

A friend reminded me that, just last year, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus created a “light-hearted” take on the heterosexual paranoia that the LGBTQ+++ cadre is coming for our children. Except that, this year, it seems less like paranoia and more like an accurate take on the situation. On the same day the New York Post reported about the money taxpayers have spent in New York City on drag queen performances in schools, Twitchy reported on a drag queen explicitly saying that the point is to normalize LGBTQ+++, especially for kids.

Here's the gist of the New York Post story:

New York is showering taxpayer funds on a group that sends drag queens into city schools — often without parental knowledge or consent — even as parents in other states protest increasingly aggressive efforts to expose kids to gender-bending performers. Last month alone, Drag Story Hour NYC — a nonprofit whose outrageously cross-dressed performers interact with kids as young as 3 — earned $46,000 from city contracts for appearances at public schools, street festivals, and libraries, city records show. Since January, the group has organized 49 drag programs in 34 public elementary, middle, and high schools, it boasted on its website, with appearances in all five boroughs. “I can’t believe this. I am shocked,” said public school mom and state Assembly candidate Helen Qiu, whose 11-year-old son attends a Manhattan middle school. “I would be furious if he was exposed without my consent. This is not part of the curriculum.” Since 2018, the group — previously known as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, before changing its name early this year — has received a total of $207,000 in taxpayer cash.

Image: Drag Queen story hour. YouTube screen grab.

I’ve always disapproved of this trend because I’ve known drag queens over the years. They’re not cute comedians like Dame Edna Everage or the talented Harvey Korman (a married man who did drag as a joke, not because he was a drag queen). Instead, most of them have no talent as singers or dancers but get away with painfully amateurish performances because of the default assumption that they must be talented. If you watch videos of them reading to kids, most aren’t talented at that either.

But here’s the most important thing about them: You never want to have someone whose entire self-image revolves around sex and sexuality to have too great an influence on your children.

Lest you think I’m making that last bit up, I’m not. Twitchy caught one drag queen being very open about his goals regarding your children and grandchildren:

Before the late 1960s and the Stonewall riots that marked the beginning of the gay rights movement, people weren’t naïve. If you watch old movies or read old novels, you discover that they knew perfectly well about homosexuality and even drag. While they didn’t view homosexuality as normal, most weren’t calling for lynchings either.

Still, it was the wise homosexual who stayed carefully closeted because it could damage him or her personally or professionally. And it’s absolutely true that the homosexual life carried the risk of getting assaulted. No one wants gay men or lesbian women to have to go back to that time. (Although it must be said that it’s still a high-risk life because, no matter how accepting the culture, substance abuse, spousal abuse, and suicide are all higher in the LGBTQ+++ community.)

However, in 2022, we’ve gone long past the point of life-and-let-live when it comes to the LGBT++ spectrum. They are coming for our kids because destroying the gender binary (male-female) and the nuclear family that flows from that (mom and dad have babies together, dad works, mom raises kids, they have a stake in the American dream) is the surest way to destroy America. Transgenderism, especially, which is a deliberate effort to alienate children from their bodies, creates a vast generation of kids who, through being disconnected from their core being, are easily controlled and manipulated.

So no, this drag queen trend is not about cute, colorful men bringing life to classrooms and it’s not about ensuring the LGBTQ+++ people don’t end up back in the closet. This is a concerted effort to decouple America entirely from a biological and moral set of rules that helped it become the greatest, most prosperous, freest country in the world.

As a bonus, here’s my favorite “drag” performance from Irving Berlin’s all-soldier show, This Is The Army, filmed in 1943