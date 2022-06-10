Disturbing poll suggests ‘government by assassination’ could lie ahead for America

A poll taken by the left wing Southern Poverty Law Center shows very disturbing levels of support among younger Americans for “assassinating a politician who is harming the country or our democracy.” In particular, those under age 50, labeled as “younger” by the poll, approached half supporting assassination. Among younger women, 40% of self-identified Republicans expressed approval, compared to 32% of Democrats.

Among males – the group far more likely to engage in assassinations (as in the case of the recently arrested attacker at Justice Kavanaugh’s house) – 44% of younger Democrats expressed approval, compared to 34% of Republicans.

(source)

Given this tinderbox of potential assassins among a substantial share of the populace, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s despicable threat on the steps of the Supreme Court Building comes far close to incitement than anything uttered by President Trump on Jabuary 6, 2021.

Chuck Schumer called for this violence. The armed lunatic who showed up at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home was simply following orders. Justice cannot be served under the threat of mob violence. https://t.co/cZ3OE4QbFh pic.twitter.com/FDLbzdXdBW — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) June 8, 2022

Others, occupying less exalted status than Schumer have been even more explicit in their incitement to violence against conservative Justices, such as journalist Simon Gwynn.

(source)

History provides us many examples of political assassinations leading to horrendous consequences, most notably the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand in Sarajevo that set off World War. But even more worrisome is the acceptance of assassination as a political tool to be used repeatedly. That happened in Japan in the 1930s, when members of the military felt justified in killing politicians who stood in the way of their imperialistic military dreams of conquest in Asia. That period became known by the label “Government by Assassination,” and led to even more horrendous slaughter of innocents than happened in WW I. Japanese politicians lost the ability to stand up to the militarists who took over and led Japan into a war that was a catastrophe for many Asian countries as well as Japan itself.

So far as I know, not a single national Democrat has denounced Schumer’s threat, which leads to the question of whether or not facing an electoral rejection enough Democrats might be motivated to follow the 1930s model of the Japanese militarists.

These are not idle worries, especially since there are now very serious people predicting an economic contraction that could be historic in its dimensions, on top of inflation that is impoverishing the middle and lower economic strata.

Hat tip: Vince Coglianese