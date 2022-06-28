Did UC Berkeley’s Chancellor violate California law with her abortion email?

Carol T. Christ is currently the Chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley. When the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs came out, returning abortion decisions to the states where they belong, she sat down and, using her official UC Berkeley email account, sent an admittedly personal email blast to every student, faculty member, and administrative person at UC Berkeley, numbering over 50,000 people. Moreover, if she included alumni on her distribution list, hundreds of thousands of additional people may have received her email. It’s possible (this is speculation, not assertion), that Chancellor Christ violated California law when she sent that email.

I learned about Christ’s conduct from a source who asked to remain anonymous for safety’s sake. My contact passed on the following information about the email:

In Christ’s email: - She supports anti-life political views - Implies anti-life political views should be universal. - Marginalizes religious people. - Implies only reason for objecting to abortion is religious people trying to control others. Her message was sent using her official email account. It has the university letterhead. It was sent to everyone affiliated with UC. Because it is an official communication, even staff with no email (cleaning, cooks, etcs.) will get a printed copy. How much would it cost another organization to send a targeted political message to every one of the Berkeley community?

I did an online search of California law about an employee’s ability to use government property for personal use. If I understand the law correctly, it’s not legal to do so. Here’s what California’s Government Code has to say at § 8314:

(a) It is unlawful for any elected state or local officer, including any state or local appointee, employee, or consultant, to use or permit others to use public resources for a campaign activity, or personal or other purposes which are not authorized by law. [snip] (3) “Public resources” means any property or asset owned by the state or any local agency, including, but not limited to, land, buildings, facilities, funds, equipment, supplies, telephones, computers, vehicles, travel, and state-compensated time.

Image: UC Berkeley by Gku. CC BY-SA 3.0.

The language in subdivision (a) is a bit ambiguous because it speaks of “elected state or local officer,” which would preclude a chancellor, which is an appointed position, but then says that clause includes “any state or local appointee, employee, or consultant,” which would include a chancellor. Therefore, I am not accusing Chancellor Christ of wrongdoing. I’m just wondering if she crossed a line.

The state takes § 8314 seriously. A person who violates it “is liable for a civil penalty not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000) for each day on which a violation occurs, plus three times the value of the unlawful use of public resources.” Although emails don’t incur a monetary cost, any papers printed would establish damages. Also, as my informant noted, one way to value Christ’s conduct is to look at what it would have cost her to do the same email and print blast without using government property.

By the way, there’s no question about whether the message was personal, rather than official. In the email, which I’ve reprinted below, Christ freely admits that “I write today to share my personal opinion and reaction (emphasis mine),” even as she acknowledges that her job as Chancellor requires neutrality. It seems to me that this situation may require some investigation.