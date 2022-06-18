Did Ashley Biden reveal her father, Joe, is a creep to the point of pedophilia?

It’s no secret to anybody paying attention that Joe Biden has an unwholesome obsession with little children, especially little girls. He can’t seem to keep his eyes, his hands, or his nose off them. The Daily Mail has also released text from a diary kept by Ashley Biden, Joe’s drug-addicted, sex-addicted daughter, mentioning inappropriate showers with her father at a young age that may have led to her unhealthy sexual obsessions. Tucker Carlson, upon learning of this, launched an incendiary attack against Biden, the system that’s long protected him from closer scrutiny, and the DOJ and FBI harassing journalists for investigating the story.

Both of Biden’s living children—Hunter and Ashley—have substance abuse problems. What’s less well known is that they both suffer from sex addictions. Hunter has never admitted to this addiction but the contents of his hard drive make it patently clear that sex (and his own genitals) are obsessions with him. Moreover, because sex triggers the pleasure centers in the brain, it can be as much an addiction as drugs, alcohol, or tobacco.

As for Ashley, she has acknowledged having a sex addiction, at least in the diary she left behind in a halfway house. A Florida woman found the abandoned diary and tried to sell it, which was an unprincipled act but not an illegal one. Nevertheless, Joe sicced the FBI on the woman and on Project Veritas—even though Project Veritas tried to return the diary to Ashley Biden (and was refused because her representatives didn’t want to acknowledge that it was hers) as well as trying to give it to law enforcement (which is more than the New York Times would have done had it ever found something compromising about Trump’s children).

Image: Biden fondling a child. YouTube screen grab.

Now that the Daily Mail is starting to reveal the contents, it’s obvious why the diary is such a hot button for the Biden family:

The diary's explosive contents include Ashley's speculation that showering with her father, then-Senator Joe Biden, as a young girl may have contributed to her sex addiction. 'I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),' she wrote in a January 2019 entry. [snip] The president's daughter wrote that she was 'hyper-sexualized [at] a young age', details her chronic drug abuse, affairs outside her marriage, how her finances were 'down to the wire' and how she made Joe cry with worry over her ahead of a Democratic primary debate.

Well! That’s not something you read about every day—a “president” whose daughter thinks hanging around naked in the shower with her daddy when she was a child might have caused her to become a sex addict.

It seems, too, that Joe Biden isn’t the only man in the family who is hanging around inappropriately with kids. In a series of text messages that Hunter Biden sent when Hallie Biden (his girlfriend and the widow of his dead brother) threw away the gun that he’d illegal obtained, we get an insight into her concerns about Biden’s second son:

Hunter lamented that Hallie, the widow of his brother Beau, had given the impression he's “an abusive pedophile with homicidal tendencies” and said that “that’s now in the hands of the FBI.” He said police and the bureau opened an investigation into him over the incident. The Secret Service also inserted itself into the saga, according to other texts from Hunter, although the agency has denied involvement.

Considering that the issue was about drugs and a gun, you have to wonder where that “pedophile” thing comes in. Oh, wait, I know! There was the other material on Hunter’s hard drive that indicated that he had a thing about underage girls.

To give context to Joe Biden’s weirdness around children, here’s a video that juxtaposes images of Joe Biden pawing and sniffing little children with a completely unrelated, but incredibly apropos, talk about how pedophiles groom children:

Tucker Carlson was very upset by the whole thing—that is, what Ashley Biden wrote in her diary and the fact that Joe Biden apparently instructed his DOJ (and the FBI) to attack people who hadn’t committed any federal crimes, merely because they had contact with Ashley’s pathetic musings. He courageously addressed the whole situation and strongly suggested that Joe resign, both for being a creep and for abusing his office:

#Thread Tucker Carlson's Monologue w/ An Update On The Mystery Of Ashley Biden's Diary, The FBI's Treatment Of Project Veritas & The Claims Made In The Diary About Joe Biden@JoshTBoswell: "She wrote that she was musing over whether her father was sexually inappropriate w/ her." pic.twitter.com/zhKrswJDdT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 18, 2022

Joe Biden’s occupancy of the Oval Office so vividly personifies what’s clearly America’s nadir. Not only is he presiding over failure (the economy), humiliation (Afghanistan), and surrender (the border), but he also embodies the sexual degradation that is spreading across America. Indeed, with his executive order that sets up the conditions for even younger “treatment” for allegedly “transgender” children, I wonder if he’s trying to push the Overton window (the parameters of normalcy) so that his bizarre behaviors with young children get normalized too. It’s all just so wrong.