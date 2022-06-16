DHS plans to punish Border Patrol agents already cleared in 'whipping' of migrants

The Biden administration was left with egg all over its face when, after embracing a phony leftist narrative about Border Patrol agents "whipping" migrants illegally crossing into the U.S., it quietly dropped the matter and hoped no one would notice.

They should have apologized to the agents.

Instead, they're coming for the agents a second time.

According to Fox News:

The Department of Homeland Security is preparing to discipline "multiple" horseback Border Patrol agents involved in the infamous "whipping" incident of Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back in September. A federal source told Fox News an announcement on the matter is expected within the coming days.

That is disgusting.

It was pretty obvious that a photographer's image of migrants attempting to break into the country illegally and overworked Border Patrol agents trying to stop them in the midst of a surge was all that was going on.

But the left had its narratives to promote. The illegal crossers were black Haitians. The Border Patrol agents were Hispanic, which, to leftists, was close enough to white. White Hispanics, see? The parallels to slavery with whips and black people were just what the left wanted to promote, first thing that got leftists' interest on the bigger story, which was the border surge.

But all they were were long reins.

So the Bidenites smeared the agents doing their jobs, claiming outrage, claiming they saw whips. The Department of Homeland Security placed the agents on administrative leave. Joe Biden himself declared there would be swift punishment, and "those people will pay." They vowed to get to the bottom of it — swiftly, which, having nothing to prosecute, was not swift. Turned out there were no whips whatsoever, and the agents were just doing their jobs. The crisis was entirely media-driven by ignorant Beltway reporters unfamiliar with horseback riding and the rough terrain of the U.S. border badlands.

You'd think the Biden administration would want to make it right with the agents and quietly drop the matter.

But nooooo. Joe is coming back for a second swing at the agents. Seems there are some promises he actually keeps.

So now we have this sorry spectacle of the Department of Homeland Security vowing to punish the agents some new way since they couldn't get a criminal prosecution going.

The source said that DHS will be putting forth proposals to discipline the agents who will have a chance to respond to the charges. The charges, Fox News is told, are "administrative violations," and do not amount to criminal conduct — of which the agents were previously cleared.

It smacks of spite, revenge, and politicized payback, an extended persecution, given that they couldn't get the agents the first time and still owe them an apology. Can't get them the first time? Got egg all over your face for your idiocy? Well, then, time to pin something else on them. Perhaps they will pin on them that they talked rudely to the illegal entrants in the act of breaking U.S. law, instead of acted as customer service agents giving them a helping hand in.

They've got to try to save face. And you can bet that the locals notice.

It goes to show that the Bidenites are indeed at war with the men and women who serve their country guarding and protecting the U.S. border under dangerous, dirty conditions, often with significant heroism.

But that doesn't matter to Team Biden. Everything they do is from the perspective of succoring the illegally entering migrants' comfort and convenience. Migrants can see that, and that's encouraging them to keep coming over, wreaking havoc on Texas and other borderland communities.

It doesn't help that Border Patrol agents, who saved an entire elementary school from being massacred in Uvalde, Texas less than a month ago, were given the back of the hand by the Biden administration, with no real acknowledgment of their heroism at all. When Joe Biden visited Uvalde, he studiously ignored the guys who charged the shooter and stopped his killing of kids.

While the left tried to racialize the incident with the phony "whips" narrative, a more authentic racism was starting to get obvious from the heroism in Uvalde as the Bidenites sought to punish the border agents. That Border Patrol agents are largely Hispanic-Americans, well integrated with the border communities seeing the influx of crime and disorder from the migrant surges as well as crime in general, and are heroes in these communities. The Bidenites still don't notice that.

Now that Biden has a revenge thing going on against the Hispanic-American agents, it seems pretty obvious that Hispanic voters in those communities can see that the target is they. This is why we are seeing defensive "challenge coins" like these turning up.

With the punishment/revenge drive relentless, expect these Hispanic voters in these Hispanic communities to create a bigger swing toward the Republican Party in coming elections. Mayra Flores's surprise win in this week's vote for the Texas 34th Congressional District was just the beginning.

The Bidenites, as usual, are asleep, but it hasn't stopped their venal instincts to save their pathetic faces. Spite and revenge are all they have left.

Image: Screen shot from video posted by Al Jazeera via shareable YouTube.