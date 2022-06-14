Democrats’ greatest trick is convincing the world they are the good guys

“Progressive” Democrats are fantastically good at being evil.

They have an astounding ability to avoid accountability, and to traffic in hypocrisy without consequence. They have mastered prevarication and raised projection to an art form.

Whether they are: falsely accusing Donald Trump of colluding with Russians, even as they were doing just that, ignoring mask—and other-- mandates they themselves have passed, locking up “January 6” protesters while supporting BLM and Antifa rioters that burned and looted numerous American cities throughout the summer of 2020, or engaging in any of literally countless other examples of chicanery, they are always disingenuous.

Even now, they are, preposterously, sounding the alarm about “Russian interference” in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. This despite the fact that many—if not most--people understandably believe they stole the last election from Trump. (Claims which, ever true to form, Democrats call “baseless” and “The Big Lie.” In fact, they claim that election was perfect…the cleanest, fairest, and most accurate in American history.)

And, just recently, President Biden engaged in a lovefest interview with late night television host Jimmy “Karl Malone” Kimmel, in which he spoke about gun control and abortion and lied about the economy.

The Uniter-in-Chief also blasted Republicans and accused them of not playing fair. Biden said, “I often get asked, ‘Look, the Republicans don’t play it square. Why do you play it square?’ Well, guess what. If we do the same thing they do, our democracy will literally be in jeopardy. Not a joke.”

But it is a joke, laughable on its face, if it wasn’t so malicious.

The truly pathetic Kimmel directed nothing but softball questions --and bedroom eyes-- towards the president…while attempting to cover for Biden’s bouts of confusion.

At one point, Kimmel, likening Biden’s “plight” to playing Monopoly with someone who doesn’t play fair, asked: “How do you ever make any progress if they’re not following the rules?”

To which Biden replied: “Well, you have to send them to jail.” Though Biden was trying to be cute, that remark might not be funny to Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, and others who have been arrested by the administration.

Nor to Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who Biden’s FBI arrested less than 12 hours after Biden made that remark. (Kelley attended the January 6 rally and was accused of disorderly conduct even though he never entered the Capitol Building.)

The Big Lie isn’t that Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters “baselessly” believe the election was stolen from them. The Big Lie is that most Democrats care about the little people/marginalized/planet Earth. Nothing could be further from the truth, which they despise. They aren’t interested in saving the whales, the Spotted Owl, or the planet itself.

They want power. Absolute and effectively unchallengeable power…so they can destroy the United States, capitalism, Christianity, and the traditional family.

In retrospect, the Left’s greatest hoax wasn’t in assuring us that a man can simply choose to be a woman and vice-versa, or that the mass killing of babies in (and maybe out of) the womb is “women’s health care.”

Charles Baudelaire noted, “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

Ken Ammi stated a corollary: “The second greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he is the good guy.” The same could be said about today’s Democrats.