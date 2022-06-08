Democrat senator says it doesn't matter — to her -- how high gas prices are

If you want to know just how ignorant, aloof, and removed your rulers are from the everyday life you lead, look no farther than Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). During a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing to discuss "The President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget," Stabenow bragged about driving an electric car. The lady lawmaker said: "After waiting a long time to finally have enough chips in this country to finally get my electric vehicle, I got it and drove it from Michigan to here this last weekend and went by every single gas station, and it didn't matter how high it was," she said of the per-gallon price of gas. Talk about tone deaf! Does she know who her constituents are? Does she care?

The poor gal had to wait “a long time” to “finally” get her expensive new electric vehicle (and drive it to her brownstone in a tony Georgetown neighborhood…or to wherever she lives in the Capital City). But when she did, by God it “didn’t matter” to her how expensive gasoline had become. She added, "And so I'm looking forward to the opportunity for us to move to vehicles that aren't going to be dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets.”

The “opportunity” for us to move to expensive vehicles whose batteries cost around $10,000 and that may take hours to recharge? Vehicles that aren’t “dependent on the whims of the oil companies and the international markets?”

You can’t be more ignorant or disingenuous than that. Just two years ago, when Trump was in office, the United States was energy self-sufficient and gas was $1.99 a gallon. Were the oil companies so much more beneficent under Trump? “International markets” don’t matter when your nation is energy independent, Debbie. Now, thanks to Democrats and their policies, we are dependent on the whims of nations like Russia and Venezuela that despise us.

President Biden cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline the day he took office. He has since vetoed other pipelines, rescinded oil and gas leases, banned drilling in ANWR, and come down hard on fracking. These are the reasons for skyrocketing gasoline prices in America. It doesn’t matter what Russia does or who is at war, etc., if we are energy independent.

The Biden administration has deliberately prevented America’s oil, coal, and gas companies from operating efficiently and producing low-cost energy the way they once did so recently and well. And then blamed America’s oil, coal, and gas companies for the resulting higher energy prices. Amazing. And disgusting, repulsive.

No matter the whims of government authoritarians, the cost of any commodity is largely determined by supply and demand. Period. And that’s as it should be, for any other pricing method is arbitrary and unsustainable.

Speaking of supply and demand, we need less government overreach and more accountability.

In fact, we should demand it.

Image: Twitter screen shot