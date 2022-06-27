Democrat Senate candidate recommends leftist 'sleepers' contesting as Republicans for the mid-terms?

An audio clip released from Project Veritas Action yesterday revealed that South Carolina Democrat State Representative and candidate for U.S. Senate, Krystle Matthews, has some unconventional tactics to win the midterms.

The audio purportedly originated from a recorded conversation on Feb. 15, 2022, that occurred between Matthews and an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution.

It is troubling that Matthews is seeking campaign advice from a convicted criminal. But that is the least problematic aspect of this revelation.

We hence focus on the content of the conversation.

In the audio Matthews is heard saying the following:

“We need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side, we need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamics in South Carolina. We need some secret sleepers ”

Matthews also has no qualms about accepting donations that emanate from illegal activities such as drug peddling. She also supports straw donations, where an individual makes donations by proxy. Straw donations are illegal under 52 U.S.C. § 30122

“I still got to struggle to raise money for my campaign, where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money, give me that dope boy money! Where the duffle bag boys? Get you - find me somebody from your family that don’t even know you donating to my campaign and put that s*** under they names.”

Matthews also pushes for other crimes, such as pilfering campaign material such as yard signs of opponents.

“We need some folks that can wear all black at night and take they f****** yard signs down when they- when they sleeping."

These utterances prove the Democrats' proclivity for crime when they stand to gain.

It also reveals Matthew’s bigotry of low expectations, she expects her fellow African Americans to be nothing more than dope dealers and criminals.

Matthews then proceeds to display her bigotry towards both her fellow African Americans and other races. This smug feeling of superiority over regular people is synchronous with Democrat thinking.

“Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people. So, I black because I don’t understand the type of black that they are. Now, can I talk intelligently? Can I- I could be. Listen, I can move in all kind of circles, but I’m a n**** at heart. I love black people. I feel safest around my people.”

Matthews qualified for the South Carolina Senate runoff after securing 32.2% of the vote in the Democratic Senate primary.

Ideally, the audio should be immediately investigated and if the evidence is compelling, Matthews should be prevented from running. But instead, expect Matthews to claim victimhood. play the race card, and raise funds. It may enable her national prominence instead of notoriety.

It is also likely that Project Veritas is punished for privacy violations or any other related infractions. Last year, the FBI raided the home of James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, while investigating a possible theft of a diary belonging to Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden. The diary had some very troubling revelations.

The law is applied selectively when the Democrats appear to be guilty.

If the polls and the mood of the nation are any indications, the Democrats seem on track to receive an unequivocal drubbing during the mid-terms in November.

Biden’s misgovernance has had catastrophic consequences.

Inflation is at a 40-year high. Gas prices are skyrocketing. The supply chain crisis is causing a shortage of baby formula. The border is open allowing an uncontrolled influx of unvetted illegal foreigners and the smuggling of illicit drugs.

Instead of resolving these burning issues, the Democrats seem fixated on marginal issues such as the Green Agenda, Abortion, LGBTQ+ matters, faux political correctness, etc.

Perhaps the Democrats think loss is inevitable and the only way to reduce the margin of defeat is to create a ruckus about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Democrats could also resort to populist measures such as pardoning student loans. Biden could send stimulus to citizens prior to the elections citing inflation and rising gas prices as the reason.

Perhaps there is more that is happening behind the scenes?

The Democrats could retain power despite losing elections.

They already have Republicans who frequently ignore their voters to side with the Democrats.

There are Republicans like Senators Burr of North Carolina, Cassidy of Louisiana, Collins of Maine, Murkowski of Alaska, Romney of Utah, Sasse of Nebraska, and Toomey of Pennsylvania who voted to convict President Trump for the occurrences of Jan. 6.

Last year 80 House Republicans voted to fund the creation of a federal vaccination database. 19 Republican senators also voted to resettle unvetted Afghan refugees in the U.S.

13 GOP members helped pass Biden's $1.2-trillion 'infrastructure' bill.

Since Russia's incursion began, the Republicans sided with the Democrats to provide Ukraine with billions of dollars in aid. In March, they approved $13.6 billion, and in May they approved $40 billion. Republicans such as Dan Crenshaw and Mitch McConnel verbally attacked colleagues who asked common sense questions.

15 GOP senators voted alongside the Democrats for the recent gun control bill.

They also have Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Democrats have hijacked institutions that are meant to be apolitical. This enabled them to run the Trump Russia collusion hoax and even get a special counsel appointed in 2017, despite the GOP being in charge of the White House and both the Senate and Congress.

Matthews's sinister ploy of asking leftists to run as Republicans could add to this power.

It's hard to tell if fresh moles have managed to infiltrate the GOP.

At the core of Matthew’s utterances is the Democrat's contempt for democracy when they are on the losing side. The Democrats have shown their anti-democratic proclivities on several occasions recently.

They are misusing the power of agencies to target their political opponents with the January 6 probe. They branded parents, who oppose the teaching of critical race theory to young children as domestic terrorists. The aim of the Democrat-supported Disinformation Governance Board is to monitor and intimidate citizens from freely expressing themselves. Biden recently called Trump supporters "the most extreme political organization that's existed in recent American history." There were and perhaps still are Democrat government-ordered vaccine and mask mandates that override the freedom of choice. There were lockdowns that restricted the movement of citizens. The Democrats also support ‘demonstrations’ and 'protests' which are an excuse to inflict violence on political opponents. The Trump Russia collusion hoax is also an example of Democrats not accepting public mandates that go against them. Back in January, Biden claimed that the midterm results could be "illegitimate" as his plans to overhaul the voting system were blocked.

It is impossible to know if Matthews's leaked audio was the ranting of a peripheral unhinged Democrat or if she accidentally revealed part of the mainstream Democrat strategy for the midterm.

This is just another example of the Democrats viciously striking at the very roots of the foundation of the nation.

Image: Screen shot from Project Veritas Action video, via YouTube