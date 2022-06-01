Blaxit: White House in chaos and Biden's black staff can't take it anymore

A few days after being inaugurated, Joe Biden put his presidential appointees on notice:

“If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot — on the spot. No ifs and or buts. Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years.” “We’re going to be judged whether or not we restored the integrity and competency of this government I need your help badly.”

The cheerleaders in the media amplified this message as much as they could. They claimed this return to ‘civility’ proved that the “grown-ups” are back in control.

Biden had also pledged that his administration “would look like America.” This was Biden’s big ‘diversity’ push.

Once again, the cheerleaders were jubilant again. They baselessly (as always) claimed that the era of white supremacy under President Trump was over, and Biden would not only hire the best, but be inclusive.

It has been one and a half years since that pledge was made.

Time to examine if Biden's White House is really the promised Utopia?

Let's begin with what we see:

Biden who is usually accustomed to his cheerleading media has frequently displayed his foul temper when presented with tough questions.

Beyond Biden’s outburst at rare press conferences, Biden’s White House generally appears to be in utter disarray. Biden himself is reportedly anxious and peeved by this.

Even Biden's cheerleaders are turning on Biden.

NBC News reported that “Biden is rattled by his sinking approval ratings and is looking to regain voters’ confidence that he can provide the sure-handed leadership he promised during the campaign, people close to the president say.”

There is also a possibility of a staff shakeup, with reports “that chief of staff Ron Klain will depart at some point after the midterms, and one has heard him discuss leaving.”

NBC News also reported that Biden’s White House is far from a smoothly running administration despite personnel with decades of experience in public office.

The report claims managerial breakdowns have angered both Biden and the Democrats in general and Biden is displeased about a pattern where he makes 'a clear and succinct statement’ — only to have aides rush to explain that he actually meant something else.

It is hard to know who made up the laughable 'clear and succinct statement' claim. Was it a writer of the piece attempting soften the blow to Biden or does Biden have an inflated opinion of himself?

Declaring war with nuclear-armed Russia or claiming that the U.S. would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan against China is reckless and irresponsible. It also contradicts longstanding U.S. foreign policy. Statements such as Biden's deserve to be walked back.

The report claims that Biden feels these ' clean-up campaigns’ undermine him and enable a Republican talking point claiming that he’s not fully in command.

Does anybody really think Biden, who struggles to recall the names of his colleagues and frequently addresses Kamala Harris as President Harris is capable of this sort of thinking that is based on memory and analysis?

If that wasn’t bad enough, Politico reported yesterday that:

At least 21 Black staffers have left the White House since late last year or are planning to leave soon. They describe a work environment with little support from their superiors and fewer chances for promotion. The departures have been so pronounced that, some Black aides have adopted a term for them: “Blaxit.” The first big exit came in December, when Kamala Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced she was leaving, ultimately for a gig at MSNBC. Since then, Harris senior aides Tina Flournoy, Ashley Etienne, Vincent Evans, and public engagement head Cedric Richmond have left. Public engagement aide Carissa Smith, gender policy aide Kalisha Dessources Figures, National Security Council senior director Linda Etim, digital engagement director Cameron Trimble, associate counsel Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo, chief of staff Ron Klain advisers Elizabeth Wilkins and Niyat Mulugheta, press assistant Natalie Austin, National Economic Council aides Joelle Gamble and Connor Maxwell, and presidential personnel aides Danielle Okai, Reggie Greer and Rayshawn Dyson have all departed too. Deputy White House counsel Danielle Conley and Council of Economic Advisers aide Sahara Griffin are among others planning to leave in the coming weeks, according to White House officials.

Staffers leaving en masse suggests that perhaps they do not want to be seen presiding over one disaster after another.

Perhaps it is the work culture and the office environment?

Last year, an internal investigation found that Biden's top science adviser Eric Lander had created a toxic work environment where he frequently bullied, cut off, yelled at, dismissed, and humiliated staffers in front of their peers. Once again the toxicity created by Lander was such that the accusers requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

The said investigation found credible evidence that proved the accusers' claims and Lander was forced out.

Politico also reported that three Black staffers, under the condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisal — said the exodus has hurt morale, compounding problems that exist elsewhere. They described an operation in which mentorship is hard to come by and the opportunity to move up the ranks of a tight-knit operation is exceptionally rare.

This despondence proves in promotions in Biden’s administration are given not because of output or ability. Perhaps only those with the right connections reach the top?

The fact that staffers are mortified to talk to their superiors and petrified to talk to the media for fear of reprisal feels like the functioning of a totalitarian regime.

It is also shameful that this is happening to staffers of color that the Democrat claims to care about deeply.

So what does one make of all these articles?

It all seems rather strange that the cheerleaders would do it at a time when the midterms are not too far away.

The crisis is perhaps so deep that the cheerleaders are compelled to report facts just to retain some credibility. Maybe the Democrat leadership is using the media to prevent Biden from seeking re-election. Perhaps the Democrat leadership is kicking Biden when he is down merely to assert their leadership.

This chaos in the White House is another of the many Biden made disasters, much like open border, 40-year high inflation, a supply chain crisis, a crime wave, Afghanistan, and Ukraine that makes the U.S. look incompetent and untrustworthy.

