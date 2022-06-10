Biden’s DHS releases memo on updated terrorist threats and ‘mitigation’ strategies for active shooters

On June 7, 2022, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security released a memorandum in response to the Buffalo and Uvalde shooting sprees. The memo declared that these United States currently finds itself in a “heightened threat environment…. and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment.” It details the possibility of future attacks, stating:

In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets. These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents. Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism. …. We continue to assess that the primary threat of mass casualty violence in the United States stems from lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances.

Referring to the alleged Buffalo shooter specifically, who was deeply committed to the mental illness of communism theology and identified as an authoritarian leftist, DHS said, "The suspect in the grocery store attack in Buffalo, New York in May 2022 claimed he was motivated by racist, anti-Black and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories…."

Considering the fact that Democrat demagoguery is founded upon illusions of altruism, and the pseudo-support against Black prejudice and racial targeting, you’d think they’d openly support the best defense against armed, and truly racist lunatics.

Yet, unironically, they do not. Listed under the ‘Resources to Stay Safe’ is a link to be prepared for active shooter incidents. To “reduce the probability of becoming a victim of an attack” the ‘active shooter preparedness’ first advises to “run”, then “hide”, and as a last resort, “fight” back – the cartoon graphic accompanying the advice depicts a club. The “Personal Security Considerations” listed for private citizens trapped in an active shooter scenario list things like, “calling for help from others or the police if feeling threatened” and “carrying simple to use protective tools, such as pepper spray, and a bright flashlight” – all the while missing the most obvious and best and most equalizing means of self-defense – personal firearms.

Why call the police? Because they’re armed, and in theory, will protect you. Why not cut out the middleman and significantly raise the chance of survival? And carry pepper spray or a flashlight? Against someone with a gun? It should go without saying, odds are better if the intended victims are also armed.

Apparently Democrats have never heard the age-old adage, “Don’t bring a knife to a gunfight” – and it shows. They’re full of foolish and thoughtless “solutions” to real crises, and their manufactured outrage over massacred civilians ought to be treated with disregard and contempt.