Biden slapped down again by a federal judge on another open-borders policy

Joe Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, whose open-borders policies have created Swiss-cheese loopholes for virtually everyone in the world who wants to come here outside the immigration process, apparently didn't even follow his own lax policy directives.

Which is why he lost yet another lawsuit brought on by the states of Texas and Louisiana about the law requiring him to deport illegal aliens convicted of felonies serious enough to land them in prison. A federal judge jumped down his thoat with a 96-page ruling.

According to Fox News:

A federal judge on Friday struck down the Biden administration’s restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which dramatically limits which illegal immigrants the agency can arrest and deport -- marking the latest legal defeat for the Biden administration on immigration policy. Texas Judge Drew Tipton, responding to a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana which said the rules violated federal law, shut down the policy but stayed the implementation of the ruling for seven days to give the Biden administration time to appeal. The administration in September issued a memorandum that made official prior guidance that limited ICE agents to focusing on three groups of illegal immigrants: Recent border crossers, threats to national security and threats to public safety. The agency has also told agents to consider factors like military service.

But in fact, he wasn't even deporting the criminals among the million-plus number of unvetted illegals he's let roam around the country.

He's quite the liar to the public he is sworn to protect and serve.

Let's get this straight: Illegals come here, commit crimes against innocent Americans, get caught, get convicted, get thrown in jail where they belong, and still Mayorkas doesn't think that's good enough a reason to deport them afterwards.

Worse still, he says he deports criminals -- and he doesn't.

According to Fox, his standards for deportation are very low indeed:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in his memo that it meant that just being in the country illegally was not enough to get arrested or deported by ICE -- part of a dramatic overhauling of immigration policy by the Biden administration. "We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior," Mayorkas declared in an interview with CBS News in January. "For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that a non-citizen's unlawful presence in the United States will not, by itself, be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action.

Which is incredible.

Just the act of being illegally present in the U.S. should be deportable right there, because that's what the law says, but Mayorkas has set the bar so far back on upholding and enforcing the law that apparently no one can be deported, not even a convicted criminal who has victimized Americans.

And cripes, deportation is such a gentle solution for such criminal illegals, who effectively are inconvenienced by such a "punishment", given the ease with which they flow back across the border without vetting under the other parts of Mayorkas' policies. Deportation, even if it were effective, is basically a nothingburger punishment, given that nations such as Singapore cane illegals in prison before shipping them back to where they came from.

But it's too much for Mayorkas and the open-borders lobby that he bows to on behalf of Joe Biden.

This is far from the first time the Biden administration been smacked down on the current catch-and-release open-borders policies.

They've been struck down on the lifting of Title 42, which requires the expulsion of illegal border crossers claiming asylum over COVID concerns, in part because they had absolutely no plan for the expected surge of border crossers that would follow.

They've also been struck down on the Remain in Mexico policy intended to keep junk asylum claim cases, which are nearly all of them, to a minimum, so that real asylum cases can move forward. An illegal border crosser with no regard for the law is not going to wait around for an asylum case to be filed before entering, when the border's wide open anyway, and there's no chance he or she will be returned, even after the asylum case is rejected. Why wait years for the asylum process to wend through? An authentic asylum seeker, though, would be willing to wait in Mexico because any port in a storm.

In both instance, and there may be more, the Biden administration's policies, which have seen the release of more than a million unvetted illegals into the country, have been given the brake by federal judges who must rule according to the law.

It's worth noting that the Bidenites have basically ignored the judge's rulings, and can be expected to ignore this one, too. But the window is narrowing to this kind of executive branch lawlessness. Midterms are coming up, and San Francisco just threw out its wokester district attorney, Chesa Boudin, in part based on the fact that he was refusing to charge Honduran drug dealers with felonies on the outside fat chance that they could be deported. The winds are shifting. And as Mayorkas undoubtedly appeals, gets his appeal thrown out, and then ignores the law afterward, changes are a coming.

