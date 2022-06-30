Another shocking random killing in Manhattan, and Eric Adams blames the gun

In New York, there's a lot of horror at a seemingly random killing of a 20-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller with her three-month-old infant on an Upper East Side street.

According to CBS News:

A 20-year-old woman died after being shot in the head while pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller in Manhattan's Upper East Side Wednesday night. The toddler [sic] wasn't injured. New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a news conference that the victim was pushing the stroller when a man approached from behind and "fired a single shot into her head from a very close range," then fled. The victim was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later, Sewell said. Her name wasn't immediately released. The suspect remains at large. There was no word on a possible motive.

Now, we still don't know much about what happened. Was it a boyfriend issue? Did she know the killer? Was there a racial component? Was the woman killed for being Asian, or white, or some other "wrong" color? Was it really the Upper East Side as reported, given that it's two blocks from Spanish Harlem on the map?

Or was it the same kind of nightmare crime that is increasingly happening in New York, where a random passenger is pushed in front of a moving subway, or a random person on the subway gets stabbed, or a college student walking to class or from the park is randomly shot from behind for no apparent reason? All of these things have happened, recently, in the increasingly 'Shattered' New York City.

This callous crime, though, is making waves, because such crimes are not expected to happen on the corner of Lexington and East 95th, seven blocks away from the Guggenheim Museum. The perception is that broad-daylight murders this don't happen, at least outside some of the outer boroughs. Manhattan is supposed to be the safe place, especially the Upper East Side, where all the social climbers Tom Wolfe used to write about live. This killing is enough to make anyone feel unsafe -- if it happens there, who will be next? Based on press accounts, it seems some kind of bottom has dropped out. The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, after all, rushed to the scene, given the high impact of the crime.

That was where the understanding of the event ended. Adams's response was absolutely hideous:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also spoke at the news conference and pointed to the "problem of the over-proliferation of guns on our streets." "When a woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block, and is shot at point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said. "It doesn't matter if you are on the Upper East Side, or East New York, Brooklyn. The oversaturation of guns endangers people."

He blamed the gun. He waxed eloquent about "ghost guns," even though there have been no reports of the murder weapon being recovered. According to Adams, the gun did it, not the guy in the hoodie who snuck up on the woman from behind. Take the guns off the street, and problem over. It's all so easy.

Feel safer now? That's what's going to make people feel unsafe in New York.

The problem in that city is that monstrous amounts of "minor" crimes of lawlessness and disorder have been allowed to flourish, supposedly in the name of targeting only major crimes. It's the broken-window theory in reverse. The bums, the shoplifting, the smash-and-grab robberies, the muggings, the subway assaults, the car break-ins, the random vandalism, the transit fare jumping, have all been left to flourish as somehow not important enough by the city's leftist district attorney, despite the havoc they wreak on the sense of order in the city, and that has created a petri dish for this kind of murder to happen. Criminals are criminals, and the message they get is that anyone who commits a crime gets away with it.

Adams was elected as the great crime fighter for New York after the monstrous free-for-all unleashed by failed far-left mayor, Bill de Blasio. He was the supposed good guy, the man who didn't want to defund the police, the guy who listened to the poor areas where the crime is most hellish.

What is he now? A fool who blames guns instead of criminals who see themselves with a city-issued 'Get Out of Jail Free' card.

That kind of crap leadership is what creates the fear in New York City. That's what drives more people to buy guns -- for self-defense and it probably has. It's actually worse than the fear of a random gunman killing even a mother pushing a stroller on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Former mayor Rudy Giuliani understood this 25 years ago, and the renaissance results seen in New York during his mayoralty spoke for themselves.

It's time for this idiot to wake up and put some Giuliani on. All we hear from him on that is nasty talk about prosecuting the former mayor, and a continued clinging to the old failed narrative on guns. New Yorkers can see right through it and aren't going to be applauding much longer.

Image: Screen shot from Fox5 video, via YouTube