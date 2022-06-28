Anchors away...or should I say, 'Pronouns away'?

Several weeks ago, the secretary of the Navy identified climate change as an "existential threat" to the U.S. Navy and the nation and proudly proclaimed that climate change is the "focal point" for his tenure. Now, according to the Daily Signal and other news outlets, the Navy has created a short training video to teach our warriors how to correctly use "'pronouns' and 'inclusive language' to create 'safe spaces' in the service."

The short video is introduced by "Jony," who says he uses "he/him" pronouns, and "Conchy," who says she uses "she/her" pronouns (both are civilian engineers at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island), and instructs naval personnel that "using the right pronoun is ... a signal of acceptance and respect." The proper use of pronouns, Conchy says, is a way to create "safe spaces" for everyone in the Navy. And Jony says that "a really good way to do that is to use inclusive language." "Instead of saying, 'Hey guys' you can say, 'Hey everyone' or 'Hey team.'" Conchy adds that we can also use our pronouns in our emails and introduce each other by using our pronouns.

Jony asks, "What would I do if I misgender someone?" Conchy replies that it's not the end of the world, but just make sure to correct yourself, and don't place the burden on the person you offended to correct you. If you don't know someone's pronouns, we are told, don't pressure him to give them because some people may be going through the "process of discovery" and don't yet know what their pronouns are. Just use "gender-neutral" words.

In the background during this discussion is a multi-colored screen with the word "Pronouns" at the top, and underneath that word are mostly blank faces with eyebrows and hair or a head covering with the pronouns "she/her, he/him, they/them, he/him, they/them, she/her."

Located near the Naval Undersea Warfare Center is the U.S. Naval War College, where Stephen Luce (he/him), Alfred Thayer Mahan (he/him), and their successors have educated generations of Navy leaders on geopolitics and the art of naval warfare, and where naval strategists in the 1920s and 1930s planned for a possible war against Japan, and where today naval strategists plan for a possible war against the PLA Navy in the South China Sea, the Indian Ocean, and elsewhere.

One wonders what John Paul Jones (he/him), John Barry (he/him), Chester Nimitz (he/him), Oliver Perry (he/him), David Farragut (he/him), David Porter (he/him), William Halsey (he/him), Raymond Spruance (he/him), Hyman Rickover (he/him), Arleigh Burke (he/him), and other naval warriors would say about this. My daughter Eileen (she/her) proudly and competently served in the Navy without this type of instruction, as have so many others.

We face an existential struggle against the Chinese Communist Party and their PLA Navy. War clouds are gathering in the western Pacific. And our taxpayer dollars are funding this woke training video.

Pronouns away!

