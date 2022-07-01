Alleged backroom deal sees Biden backing an anti-abortion lawyer to a lifetime appointment on the bench

With the SCOTUS decision last week to reverse Roe v. Wade, a decades-old lie unraveled – abortion is not a Constitutional right, but rather (at the moment), an issue to be decided upon at the state level. In the wake of this, the militant lowbrows began to eat their own, particularly Joe Biden. The Twitterverse erupted in an emotional and vulgar fury, with supporters of abortion demanding that Biden “do something” to secure nationwide access to ending the lives of those not yet born.

Now, according to The Louisville Courier-Journal, Biden and Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell purportedly struck a deal to nominate a prominent anti-abortion lawyer to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge. Kentucky Democrat John Yarmuth confirmed the future nomination of Chad Meredith, detailing the agreement was part of a broader cooperative effort to shuffle through Biden’s other appointments without interference. Meredith has quite an impressive résumé as a dedicated defender of the unborn and their mothers, so naturally an unexpected selection for a pro-murder Democrat like Biden.

Meredith is a member of the Federalist Society, which set its foundation upon, “the principles that the state exists to preserve freedom, that the separation of governmental powers is central to our Constitution, and that is is emphatically the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law is, now what it should be.” Of course, the idea that America and its political structures would adhere to its supreme governing document is abhorrent to many of the Democrats, including Kentucky candidate for U.S. Senate, who said:

The President is making a deal with the devil and once again, the people of Kentucky are crushed in the process.



At a time when we are fighting to protect human rights, this is a complete slap in the face.



This is some bullshit. https://t.co/A4LV6PxSeK — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 29, 2022

Biden’s timing to strike a deal with McConnell couldn’t have been better – or worse, depending on whether or not you support baby-killing – the Left is self-destructing, and spectating at the Colosseum is a sport in itself. Editor-in-Chief for Jezebel, Laura Bassett, described the move as “a massive betrayal to the people he claims he’s fighting for”, while the official account for the Women’s March tweeted, “We elected you to PROTECT abortion access, not nominate anti-abortion judges as our rights are stripped away!” This same group also promised to support “primary challenges against Democrats complicit in the right-wing takeover of the nation’s judiciary.”

Democrats are finally getting a little taste of what it feels like to be a conservative under Republican leadership, experiencing betrayal for the first time, and like the emotional terrorists they are, they’re losing their minds.