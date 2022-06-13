A Texas court strikes a blow against the Biden administration’s lawlessness

The rule of thumb with Democrats is that, when they accuse you of doing something, you can be assured that it is they who are doing it. A great example of that was during Jimmy Kimmel’s loving interview with a mostly incoherent Joe Biden. What stood out was Biden’s statement that he wouldn’t issue executive orders on gun control because “I don’t want to emulate Trump’s abuse of the Constitution and constitutional authority.” In fact, Trump was very careful to stay within constitutional lines. Biden is not and, on Friday, a federal district court in Texas shot him down on one of his worst immigration policies.

Federal law is clear: Under 8 U.S.C. §§ 1226(c) and 1231(a)(2), if the federal government catches up with aliens (whether illegal or not) who have committed specific crimes or been the subject of final removal orders, then the government “shall” detain them pending a final disposition. Nevertheless, in a series of memoranda, Alejandro Mayorkas, the DHS Secretary, essentially instructed DHS personnel to ignore those people the law said “shall” be detained (drug and human traffickers, money launderers, etc.) and, instead, prioritized other issues and made detention a matter of discretion and executive priorities. The net result was that aliens convicted of these crimes were allowed to roam free in America.

Image: Caravan in Mexico heading to the US border (and notice all those unattached men). YouTube screen grab.

The States of Texas and Louisiana filed suit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas demanding that the U.S. government abide by the statutes. On June 10, the district court issued its order agreeing with the states that the DHS lacked authority to rewrite federal statutes. Although the court conceded that an administration must always prioritize its resources, it noted that, in this case, the Biden administration seemed to have gone out of its way to decrease the number of available holding facilities to justify its refusal to abide by the law.

Texas AG Ken Paxton was justifiably pleased:

BREAKING: I just dealt Biden another massive defeat in fed court. He tried to throw out immigration law, saying DHS didn’t have to detain criminal illegals. The court now says he must. I will always hold the line with the Dems and the rule of law. https://t.co/EfHXWBidAB — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 10, 2022

What struck me was that this is just another instance of the complete lawlessness of the Biden administration. The Biden open border is a gross and grotesque violation of American immigration laws.

Also, as Clarice Feldman detailed, the Democrats are seemingly encouraging someone to assassinate conservative Supreme Court justices. We see that in Chuck Schumer’s threats, the Biden administration’s refusal to acknowledge the laws making it illegal to try to intimidate justices at their homes, organizations handing out justices’ addresses without consequences, and the Democrats’ proud refusal to enact laws increasing protections for Supreme Court justices.

For more insight into what is happening vis-à-vis the attack on Kavanaugh (and the obvious plan to go after Amy Comey Barrett), I highly recommend Daniel Greenfield’s essay, “The Kavanaugh Assassination Plot is a Leftist Inside Job: Conservative justices are in hiding because AG Garland won’t enforce the law.”

Another example of lawlessness is the January 6 Committee. It’s improperly constituted, not just by violating its own requirements to have some balance on the committee, but because its ideological imbalance destroys any semblance of due process. Having decided in advance that the Committee’s primary goal is to destroy Donald Trump, it has now announced that, in this kangaroo, tin-pot tyrant forum, they’ve assembled enough “evidence” to get Merrick Garland to indict Trump. And you know that Garland, who makes former AGs Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch look like models of rectitude, will be happy to oblige.

What we’re seeing is the complete breakdown of our constitutional government at the very highest levels. I applaud the judge in Texas who pushed back but that’s just a pebble trying to divert a raging river of lawlessness. This cannot end well, although I certainly hope that the midterm elections put into place a Congress willing and able to put a brake on Biden’s and his team’s blatant refusal to abide by the laws of this country.