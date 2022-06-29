51 reasons for Mayorkas to resign

After authorities found an 18-wheeler that carried up to 100 individuals abandoned in San Antonio, including at least 46 individuals who were deceased, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. In a tweet, Abbott said Monday evening's discovery rests squarely on Biden. "At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas. These deaths are on Biden," Abbott said, before officials raised the death count to at least 46.

Why is this happening? Why are people hiding in a trailer in 100-degree temperatures? Because President Biden's chaotic border policy has incentivized human smuggling.

Criminal elements or human smugglers have moved people to the U.S. in trailers before. What happens today is that this is a full blown business aided and abetted by "open border" policies.

I just spoke to DHS Secretary Mayorkas about the 46 people who died tonight in San Antonio, most likely the victims of merciless human smugglers. DHS (HSI) is working to alert their families, find everyone responsible for this crime and investigate exactly what happened.

Did he just speak with Secretary Mayorkas? Or did he call him to tell him to resign and take responsibility for these 46 -- now 51 -- lost lives?

This is happening because this administration opened the border, created this business and these poor people bought a ticket to their death on a lonely outskirt road in the U.S.