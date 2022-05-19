Wicked witch of the woke Nina Jankowicz resigns as Disinformation Governance Board is put on 'pause'

Just when I thought the Biden administration was beyond shame, it (at least temporarily) pulled the plug on the Disinformation Governance Board, causing the buffoonish Nina Jankowicz to resign. I can't recall a speedier and more embarrassing belly flop of a government initiative than the announcement of this transparently Orwellian state organ, headed by a cringeworthy exhibitionist besotted with her own musical talent and purported wisdom.

The astonishing lack of forethought in choosing Jankowicz as the arbiter of truth, when she is on the record affirming that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation (even the Washington Post and New York Times have given up the ghost on that fraud), betrays an administration with no leadership at all. As the old saying goes, "As hire As; Bs hire Cs," and when you have a D at the top, they really have the scrape the bottom of the barrel to find subordinates who do not threaten the apex of the authority structure.

Naturally, the news of the "pause" and of Jankowicz's departure were leaked to none other than Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post, another left-winger crybully with no self-awareness, a classic mean girl who outs the identity of anonymous internet posters but who self-righteously denounces any inquiry into her own transgressions. Lorenz's Washington Post article is behind a paywall, but the Ace of Spades and Robby Soave of Reason have delightful takedowns of its utter fatuousness. It is as ludicrous as Jankowicz, which is saying a lot.

The question that immediately concerns me is whether the "pause" is merely a face-saving way to shut it down without admitting the a swift death or it is itself a matter of disinformation, intended to lull critics into the assumption that it is gone for good, only to awaken in some new, less Orwellian guise with a less comical head. Lorenz tweets out a statement from DHS that suggests it may be reborn after a decent interval of 75 days as "experts" cogitate.

