Why is my senator attending Davos?

This week the World Economic Forum hosts its annual meeting to discuss the takeover of the world economy. I reviewed the attendee list and found my own senator, Roger Wicker on the list. Some you may know he is a very dangerous senator. I cannot fathom a reason why he should attend. He is among a list of other Republican non-luminaries that are attending, including Nebraska senator Debra Fischer, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb, and Texas representative Michael McCaul. I cannot think of any reason for them to attend either.

So what’s the World Economic Forum (WEF) and what’s this annual meeting all about? The WEF is an international nongovernmental and lobbying organization founded by Klaus Schwab. The WEF is mostly known for its annual economic conference in Davos, Switzerland. It’s attended by mostly global elites but also elite wannabes like Roger Wicker. The WEF also conducts regional conferences worldwide to promote its agenda, which is that the globalized world is best managed by a self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments, and civil society organizations. You may have heard about the “Great Reset.” The was the name of the 2020 meeting and also the direction of the WEF is going. The Great Reset seeks to focus on “green growth, smarter growth and fairer growth”. What this really means is that the elites believe the citizens of the United States are using too much energy, have too much wealth, and too much freedom. At the time the idea was to use the COVID pandemic to reset the World Order. Now the idea is to capitalize ont eh current weakness of the United States.

This year, the theme is “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”. Topics include many diverse areas. Here are a few sessions on day one: “Central Bank Digital Currencies” which encourages governments to have an all-digital currency so the elites can control what and where we spend. “Embracing Climate Adaptation Action” discusses how the elites will take away our energy supplies and how they will give us the Smales Exhortation. Finally, John Hickenlooper, idiot former Colorado governor and now U.S. senator (who also has no business being there), is speaking on “Rebuilding Societal Trust,” since government has totally lost all credibility, first with the COVID-19 response, then with the disastrous Biden regime.

I could go on about the WEF and Davos, but I think you get the point. The WEF, along with the global elites, have a mission to eliminate American sovereignty, restrict our energy sources, and transfer the wealth of the United States to the rest of the world. Roger Wicker, why are you attending? How will this help the people of the state of Mississippi? The answer is clear to me. Roger Wicker is a wannabe elite globalist who cares not about the citizens of Mississippi nor those of the United States as a whole.

