Why does anyone continue to treat people as experts when they are so consistently wrong?

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised rates one half percent and the stock market went up over 900 points. The "experts" on CNBC said that was because the market had priced in the increase. The next day, the market went down over 1,000 points. The experts were 100% wrong.

In 1970, on the first Earth Day, the experts predicted billions would die from starvation because of an impending ice age. The experts were 100% wrong.

In 1989, the experts at the UN predicted that we only had ten years left to solve the climate problem. Even though the experts were 100% wrong, the media, politicians, entertainers, bureaucrats, business leaders and others treat each subsequent dire prediction as factual instead of doing research and asking questions.

When Hurricane Katrina hit, we were warned that this was an indication of the future. Instead, the next 10 years were mild. Storm activity, like everything else dealing with the climate, is, and has always been cyclical and natural. The experts were 100% wrong.

The mild 2006 Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close Thursday without a single hurricane striking the United States — a stark contrast to the record-breaking 2005 season that killed more than 1,500 people and left thousands homeless along the Gulf Coast. Nine named storms and five hurricanes formed this season, and just two of the hurricanes were considered major.

Mild U.S. hurricane season has own danger, experts say Despite alarming predictions, the United States came through a second straight hurricane season virtually unscathed, raising fears among emergency planners that they will have to fight public apathy and overconfidence when they warn people to prepare for next year.

When Barack Obama won the presidency in 2008, the expert political pundits warned Republicans that the better move left, or they would never win again.

The experts were 100% wrong. Republicans moved right with the tea party and gained almost 1,000 seats in the next eight years, along with taking over the U.S. House, U.S Senate, and the White House.

When Democrats lose, they are never warned to move right. Instead, we are told that the Democrat message just isn’t understood.

According to Ballotpedia: The Encyclopedia of American Politics, the Republican Party held more seats in 82 of 99 state legislative chambers (82.3 percent) in January 2017 than it did in January 2009. The website says: "During President Barack Obama's two terms in office, Democrats experienced a net loss of 968 state legislative seats, the largest net loss of state legislative seats in this category since World War II. The second-largest loss occurred following Dwight D. Eisenhower’s two terms in office, when Republicans were handed a net loss of 843 state legislative seats."

In 2009, the "experts" at CBO said that Obamacare would reduce the deficit partially because the government would make money taking over student loans.

The experts were 100% wrong. The cost of the student loans and Obamacare has been massive.

Obama’s Giant Student-Loan Con The huge taxpayer bill for buying millennial votes is coming due.

In 2016, the crime experts at the FBI lied several times to the FISA court to take out Trump. Why should we trust the FBI to be honest with the rest of us when they are so politicized?

In 2017, the experts at CBO predicted that Trump's tax rate cuts would cost trillions. They were 100% wrong. Revenues have risen rapidly, just like after Reagan's and Bush's tax rate cuts. Why does anyone believe CBO when they are frequently wrong. They clearly don't care about history.

The CBO routinely understates the cost of entitlements and refuses to acknowledge the massive benefits of leaving the money in the private sector. The mistakes are so consistent, they must be intentional. After all, the CBO employees are federal bureaucrats who benefit greatly from bigger government.

In January 2020, the experts at WHO said COVID wouldn’t spread human to human. The experts were 100% wrong.

In February 2020, Dr Fauci said COVID wouldn’t be a problem in the U.S.

The experts at CDC, and Dr Fauci said the disease would easily spread off surfaces, that Plexiglas would protect us, and vaccines, masks and social distancing would stop the spread. The experts were 100% wrong, yet the media treats every one of their pronouncements as gospel and silences those who disagree.

In 2020, when the NY Post came out with a true story about Biden family corruption, fifty supposed intelligence "experts" called it Russian disinformation. They intentionally lied. Why would we trust intelligence experts on anything when they are so politicized?

In 2021, when inflation was rearing its ugly head, experts throughout government called the inflation transitory. They were 100% wrong.

We are told that Biden's misinformation Czar is an expert on misinformation She certainly appears to be. She is very good at spreading misinformation about the Biden laptop, the fictitious dossier and other things. The government should not be trusted to determine what is true and not true.

Never trust people who are called experts by others or who call themselves experts. Almost all have an agenda.

People should question everything they are told, especially if the source is the media, the government, entertainers, or educators.

Photo credit: Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images