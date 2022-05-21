When it comes to energy production, the midterm elections matter

The day before Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, America was a net energy exporter with a rapidly growing economy, despite the effects of the Democrat-demand lockdowns. On his first day in the Oval Office, Biden immediately took steps to cut America’s energy production and, by vetoing the Keystone Pipeline, its access to energy. America instantly began an inflationary climb that accelerated with the War in Ukraine. What a Senate Energy Committee hearing revealed is that the Biden administration is only just getting started. If America is to survive, Biden’s wings must be clipped and that can only be done with a veto-proof majority in Congress.

Two amazing moments emerged from the Senate Energy Committee hearing, one on the watch of Sen. Joe Manchin (D. WV) and the other during questioning by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R. AK). Sen. Manchin’s moment came when he questioned Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a woman with absolutely no business holding the position. Haaland has no background in land management. Instead, her sole qualification is that her mother is Native American, which is how Haaland (whose father is a Norwegian Minnesotan) identifies herself.

In her position as Interior Secretary, Haaland controls domestic oil and gas resource development—that is, she presides over leasing out federal land. Before Manchin even got to the killer question, watch what happened to Haaland when she was asked about soaring gasoline prices (and pay attention to her assistant’s frantic note writing as Haaland got lost in a sea of “ums”):

So, not the most impressive person to oversee something that drastically affects America’s economic well-being. Things really went downhill for Haaland, though, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D. WV) asked her about a press release from the Interior Department stating that it had no plans to allow any further oil and gas leases. Haaland knew nothing about her own office’s press release, even though it attributes opinions to her. It’s just stunning to see Manchin eviscerate her:

Manchin wasn’t the only one, though, who tore apart one of Biden’s cabinet members regarding energy production in America. When Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, one of the more narcissistic members of a narcissistic cabinet belonging to a narcissistic party, appeared before the Senate Energy Committee, she assured the Senate that the Biden administration was working hard to increase both oil production and supply in America. Sen. Sullivan was having none of that. Instead, he elaborated on the “comprehensive hostility to the energy sector by this administration.” What he describes is just sickening:

Meanwhile, Biden is begging the totalitarian dictatorships in Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to sell us oil, while still buying oil from Russia. (Saudi Arabia, incidentally, said “no.”)

Currently, it appears that Republicans will make decent gains in both Houses come November 2022. That will certainly be enough to stop a Democrat-controlled Congress from enacting any further laws and spending bills damaging to America or approving the nomination of any other hard-left justices to the Supreme Court.

However, merely having a majority does not mean Congress can reverse the bad laws the Democrats passed or put a brake on Biden’s conduct by passing legislation overriding his executive orders. To undo just some of the damage the Biden administration is causing America, before the damage gets permanently baked into the cake, Republicans must win a veto-proof majority in Congress.

Gaining that majority means holding two-thirds of the seats in both the House and the Senate. In the Senate, Republicans must gain a minimum of ten currently Democrat-held seats, while maintaining all the Republican seats. And in the House, Republicans must keep the seats they hold and add another 82.

Those may seem like impossible numbers but this is such a crazy year and Biden’s administration has been such a disaster that it might be possible—if conservatives not only vote with passionate ferocity but make the case to ordinary Americans that only a veto-proof Republican Congress can save America from complete financial collapse. Maybe it’s time to share the above videos with your friends....

