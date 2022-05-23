What does hate get you?

How is 2022 going for you so far?

How’s your 401k holding up? How about your IRA? Thinking of buying a new house? How does 5% over 30-years sound for a mortgage? On a $250,000 mortgage balance, that will cost you an additional $300 per month compared to about 3% a year ago. Over the life of the loan, it will cost you roughly $100,000 in additional interest.

I’d say 2022 is not going to be one to remember.

The Dow Jones average has been down for eight weeks in a row, something that hasn’t happened for 90 years. The S&P and Dow indexes are each down somewhere between 15%-20% year-to-date, and dropping by the day. A gallon of gasoline will cost you more than $4.50 on average, compared to $2.10 per gallon at the end of 2020. And you might be pumping that overpriced petrol into a used car you paid 25% too much for because of supply-chain issues creating a fabulous price-gouging opportunity for used cars at dealerships.

Inflation, which was at roughly 2% at the end of 2020, is now at nearly 10%, a level we haven’t seen since the days when a certain Georgia peanut farmer was in the Oval Office.

The reason for all of this? Hate. You heard me correctly. Hate.

We are in this mess because the Left once again has showed their true colors. The accepting, caring and tolerant Left reaffirmed that they are indeed none of the above, and that they are actually fueled almost exclusively by hatred; in this case, their hatred for President Donald Trump.

That same hatred fueled more than four years of fake Russia collusion, two sham impeachments, the phony Steele dossier, the "fine people on both sides" lie and much, much more. It fueled thousands of hours of fake news from the likes of CNN and MSNBC repeating every lie and phony narrative that was coming out of the Democrat machine. Lies that had been clearly and repeatedly debunked, like the aforementioned "fine people" lie, were endlessly and gleefully repeated as though they were gospel truth.

That hatred was so intense and so complete that the DNC — and perhaps worse, the Biden family — knowingly put forth a man showing very clear signs of severe cognitive impairment as their candidate for the most powerful position in the world. A man who can barely string two sentences together, shakes hands with imaginary people, very likely soiled himself on the global stage and consistently retells stories about his own past that have been proven to be untrue. He calls Kamala Harris “President” regularly, rarely holds a press conference and is usually shuffled away from reporters as soon as the questions start flying. When he does speak, it’s anybody’s guess what he’s actually saying. God help him if he goes off teleprompter.

That is the man with his hand on the nuclear button. The love-child of Mister Magoo and Grandpa Simpson is now running the country.

Many of those who voted for Joe Biden did so knowing that he was showing signs of severe cognitive decline. Their hatred of an old, rich, white man, whom they believed (falsely, of course) to be corrupt and racist, blinded them so completely that they decided that the solution was an even older and whiter man with a verifiable history of corruption and racism dating back at least five decades.

And even with all of that hatred and most of the media comfortably in their pocket, it still required voter fraud on an unprecedented scale to steal the 2020 election in the dead of night.

Voting for Joe Biden — or more accurately, against Donald Trump — was the equivalent of deciding to crash the plane on which you’re flying because you don’t like the pilot. The flight was going along just fine; you were going to arrive safely and maybe a little early, but then the pilot said something to offend the Perpetually Offended and it was decided that it was better to crash the plane into the nearest mountain than allow the flight to arrive and land safely. Moreover, they also decided that a dusty old mannequin they found in the cargo hold could be put in the captain’s chair and things would be just fine.

The good news is that the tide is turning. As with the 2020 election fraud, the Left has once again overplayed its hand and even with most of the media running interference for it, Biden’s decline, and his family’s corruption, cannot be hidden any longer. The November midterm election is going to be a bloodbath for Democrats. Already more than 30 Blue Team congressional incumbents have decided to sit this one out and not seek reelection. Why? Because they know they will get their butts handed to them and they don’t want the stain on their record.

Physics tells us that every action must have an equal and opposite reaction. The hatred displayed by the Left is going to be met with love; love of our country; love of free speech; love of law and order. We are going to see the pendulum swing back away from hate, and it will send a clear message to the White House that the jig is up. America not buying what you’re selling.

Hatred of Donald Trump has caused massively destructive “mostly peaceful” riots; it has helped fuel actual racism by BLM et al, as opposed to phony racism hoaxes (Jussie Smollett, for one). It has caused tens, if not hundreds, of thousands to be erased from our retirement investments. It has stolen thousands from us at the gas pumps and trampled into the ground our sacred right to free and fair elections.

My mother used to say, “Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face,” and as a child I wasn’t sure what she meant. I get it now. The Left would rather destroy the country than let it be run by someone who dares to offend them or, even worse, shines a light on their hypocrisy and corruption.

