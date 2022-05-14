Voters like the idea of deciding about abortion

The Democrats talk about choice when it comes to abortion. It appears that voters agree with that — in the sense that they want voters to choose the future of abortion policies.

This is a fascinating post by Scott Rasmussen:

To get a true sense of public opinion, it’s necessary to ask polling questions without D.C. political jargon. When you do that, it becomes clear that most voters will be okay with the result of overturning Roe. With Roe in place, the abortion laws are set by judges. However, 65 percent of voters think abortion laws should be established by voters and their elected representatives. That’s exactly what will happen if Roe is overturned. Just 18 percent want to preserve the status quo. If Democrats truly believed voters were with them on this issue, they would celebrate this triumph of democracy. Instead, they are outraged. Perhaps they recognize that overturning Roe will call their bluff and highlight the unpopularity of their policy desires.

Call their bluff? Let's do it and see what they actually say when an abortion bill comes up in the state Legislature.

I've argued for some time that Roe gave Texas Hispanic Democrats a curtain to hide behind. They would often say they didn't believe in abortion, but Roe is the law of the land.

If Roe is overturned, they can't say that anymore. They will have to vote "yes" or "no" on abortion and more specifically abortion after 12 or 15 weeks.

The Democrats know that, which is why they want abortion decided by judges.

