VIDEO: Tucker exposes the Democrats’ desperate desire for war

Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue on Monday night was a wake-up call to Americans: The Democrat political class, with help from (or no opposition from) Republicans, seems determined to bring America into a direct conflict with Russia. He points out that the Democrats’ warmongering is so extreme that even Noam Chomsky longs for Trump to be back in the White House. He recognizes that Trump, whom he dislikes, would keep us off the path of a hot war with Russia.

As all of us do, Tucker understands that Putin is a dangerous bully and that the Ukrainian people are suffering. However, although he doesn’t say so, I’m sure Tucker also appreciates, as all of us should, that Ukraine’s government is deeply corrupt (money laundering and human trafficking, among other things) and has been so for a long time.

It’s not a coincidence that Hunter Biden, while his father was Vice President, got a cushy sinecure earning $83,000 a month sitting on the board of an oil company, despite knowing nothing about Ukraine or about oil. Nor is it a coincidence that Zelensky has become massively wealthy as Ukraine’s president.

None of this excuses Putin, who has also become massively wealthy and who is a tyrannical autocrat in his own nation. It’s worth noting, though, that while Trump would have worked to tamp down Putin’s willingness to go to war, Biden seems to have encouraged it, beginning with his support for Ukraine joining NATO, something no one—Europe, Ukraine, Putin—wanted.

Tucker rightly traces the Democrats’ fulminating hostility toward Putin to the 2016 election. Hillary and her cohorts created the lie that Putin put Trump in office. Now, despite having the lie repeatedly disproven, Democrats have come to believe this lie. They want revenge.

They also simply want war. The party that was once ferociously anti-war when America was fighting a war that, at least in theory, would end the chances of another 9/11, are now gung-ho to fight for a faraway country that has nothing to do with America, in a war that confers no benefit on America—although it will benefit America’s defense industry. At this point, it’s about power and money. After all, COVID is waning and they need something new.

One thing Tucker doesn’t touch upon in his monologue but that should worry us all is the accelerating rumor that Putin is suffering from some form of disease-related dementia. And of course, we see evidence daily that Biden’s box of rocks (as in, “he’s as dumb as a box of rocks”) is quite a few rocks short:

BIDEN: "There have not been many senators from Delaware. It's a small state. Matter of fact, there's never been one." pic.twitter.com/V4UjREzkWq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2022

Joe Biden can't even read the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/6izeSsomIS — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 2, 2022

Biden brain freeze over the word "kleptocracies" pic.twitter.com/DlT4XHAgTZ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 28, 2022

Think about the implications of this for a moment: Two of the world’s major powers may be trembling on the brink of a nuclear war...and both have leaders who are demented.

You know things are bad when Noam Chomsky yearns for Trump’s steady hand at the helm of the ship of state:

Chomsky says he regards Trump as a deeply dangerous figure, yet he is "the one statesman in the West who has said it, and it's the right way out."



"Let's tell the truth," Chomsky says.



Full interview here:https://t.co/UXdbAd2FfT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2022

Having given my opinion, here’s what Tucker Carlson had to say:

If you live in a state where your voice matters to your Congresscritter, you might want to reach out to that person. Sadly, one of my Congresscritters is Lindsey Graham who never replies to my messages.

