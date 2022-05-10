The perils of mobocracy

A week ago, Politico leaked a draft opinion by Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito that provides the rationale on why Roe v. Wade (1973), which legalized abortion nationwide, has to be overturned.

It was merely a draft, not an official ruling or a press release. Drafts often evolve, and so do judges' votes.

So what actually happens if Roe v. Wade is indeed overturned?

Will abortions be illegal across the nation? Will abortionist doctors and women suffering miscarriages or seeking abortions be arrested? Will women be compelled to apply primitive methods to abort their children?

To quote Margaret Thatcher: "no, no, no."

The overturning merely leaves that decision on abortion to individual states.

This is how federalism works. This is exactly what the Founding Fathers intended. Hamilton, Madison, and Washington advocated for the federal system in order to balance order with liberty, prevent tyranny, and allow more participation in politics. They knew that states passing laws according to their requirements were closer to the spirit of democracy than the capital passing federal laws that uniformly apply to citizens living in disparate conditions in various states.

But the Democrats and their rabid activist base are not going to allow facts to interfere with their narrative.

In response to the leak, there were "demonstrations" outside the Supreme Court. Far-left groups such as Planned Parenthood, MoveOn, UltraViolet, and the Women's March led "protests" across the U.S. Several other "protests" are planned in at least 200 additional cities, from Anchorage to Wilmington. A virtual event is also scheduled.

Pro-abortion radicals also "protested" outside the homes of the conservative Supreme Court justices.

On Monday evening, "protests" occurred outside Judge Samuel Alito's residence in northern Virginia. Leftwing activist group Shut Down DC organized the event and will have both speakers and a candlelight vigil "at the foot of his driveway."

Profanity-ridden slogans were shouted and appeared on protest placards.

Pro-abortion protesters shout “Fuck you, Alito” and “abort the court” as they leave his house. pic.twitter.com/g5dnB7TcIm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 10, 2022

A few days earlier, "protests" erupted outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home, with loud chants of "no uterus, no opinion!"

Protesters have arrived to Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home chanting “No uterus, no opinion” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/yyeShldmC0 — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022

"Protesters" with chants that "the world is watching" also occurred outside Justice John Roberts's home.

Stop #2: Chief Justice Roberts’ home with people chanting, “the whole world is watching!” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OZF98vbqXX — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) May 7, 2022

The United States Senate on Monday night passed a bill to enhance security for Supreme Court justices amid threats.

But there was more violence to come. Catholic churches and pregnancy centers were vandalized by Democrat activists.

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp — Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

Antifa thugs hurled a Molotov cocktail into the offices of a Wisconsin pro-life group and sprayed the words "If abortions aren't safe you aren't either" on their walls.

In the coming days, expect the noises to get louder and the actions to get more brazen.

The mainstream media continue to whitewash the violence and threats of the "protesters," claiming that these pro-abortion radicals are exercising their democratic rights by engaging in protests.

Some media pundits have claimed that the Supreme Court justices appointed by President Trump are not there by popular will and are therefore illegitimate since Trump lost the popular vote.

Investigating the leak should have been the highest priority of everybody in Washington. The discourse within the courts must always be confidential until there is a ruling. This leak and the attempts to pressure the justices is an obstruction of the judicial process.

Under 18 U.S. Code 1503, "whoever corruptly or by threats or force ... endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror, or officer in or of any court of the United States ... in the discharge of his duty ... [or whoever] influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede the due administration of justice shall be punished." This applies to both the leaker and the "protesters."

As expected, few are talking about the need to identify and punish the leaker and the mobs.

It must be remembered that the Democrats still hold the White House and have majorities in both the Senate and the House.

If the Democrats want to legalize abortion nationwide, they can author laws and work relentlessly to have them passed in the House and the Senate before they lose in November. They could even attempt to convince "moderate" Republicans to vote with them. They may not have the numbers, but that is their job: to convince others to go along with them.

In fact, if pro-abortion activists are serious about their cause, they should protest outside the homes of House speaker Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer as well as the White House to demand that abortion be legalized while they still have the power.

But the goal was never, ever to resolve the issue. What they want is to keep it burning until November. The objective is to sow fear and polarize and cause chaos and disorder. The Democrats hope the chaos will persuade people to vote based on fear.

If the justices do not overturn Roe v. Wade, the Democrats will claim that their words and demonstrations had the desired effect and ask for votes. If Roe v. Wade is indeed overturned, the Democrats urge voters to elect them so they can legalize abortion across the nation.

The GOP will also benefit from both scenarios, as pro-lifers will be reminded how important it is to elect conservatives to the Senate and the House.

The question is, where does it stop?

What if the Democrats refuse to accept defeat after the midterms, claiming that voter suppression or disinformation made the contest unfair? What if they dispatch their "protesters" to target the homes of GOP House members and senators?

What if "demonstrations" and "protests" are conducted each time the courts issue a ruling that is against the Democrat agenda?

What if "protests" are conducted outside the homes of GOP House members and senators after January 2023, when they pass laws that the Democrats disapprove of? Perhaps it is against climate change or gun control.

In a representative democracy, citizens lend their power through elections to chosen representatives to make laws and govern. The loser of the electoral contest has to accept the public verdict and allow representatives who won to govern and pass laws. The only opportunity to unseat an elected representative is during the next electoral cycle. In a democracy, the loser can unsparingly criticize the representative, but what the loser cannot do is interfere, intimidate, or obstruct the representatives from doing their job.

Supreme Court justices are confirmed after following due process. They are subjected to rigorous and at times unfair questioning by senators who also vote to confirm or deny the appointment. The ruling of the Supreme Court is therefore democratic because the judges are approved by democratically elected representatives.

If the mob is allowed to subvert the functioning of government by intimidation and violence, there is anarchy.

The GOP had better realize that the Democrats, irrespective of their name, do not believe in democracy. The modern Democrats resort to anarchy when they lose elections or when any item on their agenda is challenged.

Anarchists will always be a force of violence, chaos, and destruction. If the GOP, which claims to be the party of law and order, relegates itself to being passive bystanders, then Republicans deserve equal blame for the chaos.

The GOP must remember that winning the midterm election in November is the beginning of the battle against the unruly mob wing that is part of the Democrat party.

The question is, are the Republicans up to the challenge?

Image: Screen shot from video posted on Twitter.