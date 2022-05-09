The 'moderate' is MIA

Our morning mass did not see any protests. At the same time, we were ready and a group of men known as "The Guardians" were ready to protect the entrance. Lots of what they call old-fashioned masculinity on display and no one was complaining.

Unfortunately, there were problems in some other places. This is one such case as described as Kathryn Jean Lopez:

This is pro-abortion NYC this morning -- blocking the doors of a church screaming about how God loves abortion. One dances with dolls she tells us are her aborted babies. “God killed his kid, why can’t I kill mine?”

Where do you start with this?

Let me start with my late mother, who died almost a year ago. She always told us about making a good first impression. Her point was that impressions matter, specially if you are trying to persuade someone with your argument. I think that my mother would have said in Spanish something about going home and rehearsing a new act.

How does talking about killing babies help your argument? It does not and that's reality. By the way, I thought that it was the woman’s body and it really wasn't a life.

Second, let's go to Delaware and look for "the moderate" who probably went to Catholic mass today. What a fat pitch right down the middle of the plate for a politician to hit 600 feet! What an opportunity to tell repugnant people to wash their hands, hose off their red paint and respect the premises of a church.

To be fair, maybe the moderate will say something today. Better than that, maybe someone in the media will ask him about it.

Last, but not least, let's go to Justice John Robert's residence. I hope that Justice Roberts will finally understand that you can't negotiate with these people unless you double down on Roe.

The Democrats need a whipping this November so that they can finally separate themselves from people who openly call for killing babies on Mother's Day.

Again, where have you gone Mr. Moderate? "Our nation turns its lonely eyes to you" as that song goes.

