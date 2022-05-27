The moderate goes radical

We were told that President Biden wanted to bring the nation together. He was going to do that by listening to both sides and avoiding the extremes. Then the moderate was sworn in and the radicals are here by the dozen.

Check out the latest example of a radical appointment. This is a story from Fox News:

President Biden’s nominee for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York has argued that the criminal justice system is rooted in "racial animus" passed down from "apartheid" America. Biden announced Nusrat Choudhury’s nomination along with seven other federal judicial nominees in January, aiming to fulfill a "promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country," the White House said at the time. Choudhury, an ACLU lawyer, has routinely talked about systemic racism in the criminal justice system. During a 2018 event at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, she argued the system is "premised on structural inequality." "A lot of the racial animus that undergirded apartheid in America was shifted into the criminal justice system," she said, citing arguments made by "The New Jim Crow" author Michelle Alexander. "So the criminal justice system started doing the work of apartheid, which was criminalizing low-income Black and Latino people and keeping them down." "And I think there’s a lot of evidence to support that thesis," she said at the time. "I see my work as hoping to transform the system."

There you have it. The moderate was a transformer all along. During the campaign, he avoided questions and hid in the basement to avoid the pandemic. Now we know that it was the truth that he was hiding. All of the stuff about being a moderate was just that, a lot of talk by a man who does not believe in anything. Or maybe he only pretends to believe what somebody puts in the teleprompter.

Image: Gage Skidmore