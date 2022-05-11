Sri Lanka shows what happens when we follow radical environmentalist principles

Sri Lanka is facing agricultural collapse, which is a disaster in a nation that has only recently raised itself out of poverty...thanks to its agricultural growth. The cause is the outgoing government’s decision to follow the environmentalist path and use only natural fertilizer. Meanwhile, here in America, Samantha Powers, who is the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, is pleased that the War in Ukraine is stopping the flow of fertilizer from Russia, allowing the world to go organic.

The news out of Sri Lanka is grim. (Hat tip: Power Line.)

What turned Sri Lanka’s economic situation from difficult to catastrophic was the decision by the Rajapaksa government to implement a nationwide ban on synthetic fertiliser. It was made not at the behest of neoliberal economists doing the bidding of global capital, but rather on the advice of environmentalists in the name of sustainable agriculture. [snip] [T]hat strategy backfired in spectacular fashion. Domestic rice production fell by 14 per cent from 2021 to 2022, forcing the nation, long self-sufficient in rice production, to import hundreds of millions of dollars of rice and more than eroding all of the savings from ceasing fertiliser imports. On top of that, the ban decimated tea production, leading to a $425 million economic loss to the industry in its first six months of implementation. Tea, one of the nation’s primary crops, is a key source of its total export income, making a bad foreign exchange situation far worse.

What’s so ironic about the situation is that, according to the same article from the London Times, it was synthetic fertilizer that turned Sri Lanka into a major agricultural exporter. Still, the greenies had to have their way and now the economy is collapsing and domestic food prices in Sri Lanka have quadrupled.

Additionally, the prime minister who spearheaded this disaster has resigned; there are running battles in the capital city and troops on the street; there are major shortages of essentials such as food, medicines, and oil; and power cuts are becoming the norm.

Image: Samantha Power. Twitter screen grab.

As you contemplate what pie-in-the-sky, highly unrealistic, unicorn fart environmentalism has wrought in Sri Lanka, think about how Samantha Power was pleased about news that the war has interfered with Russia’s export of the non-organic fertilizer that underlies most American agriculture:

Biden official Samantha Power celebrates fertilizer shortages that will force farmers to “hasten transitions” to “natural solutions, like manure and compost.”



“Never let a crisis go to waste." pic.twitter.com/rZ5uMy0K5U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

Fertilizer shortages are real now because Russia is a big exporter of fertilizer. And even though fertilizer is not sanctioned, less fertilizer is coming out of Russia. As a result, we're working with countries to think about natural solutions like manure and compost. And this may hasten transitions that would have been in the interest of farmers to make eventually anyway, so never let a crisis go to waste, but we really do need this financial support from the Congress to be able to meet emergency food needs….

Don’t be tempted to believe that Power is simply trying to put a smiley face on a bad situation. When she repeated the Democrats’ mantra that one should “never let a crisis go to waste,” that was a tell that she’s excited about ditching the fertilizer that feeds the world in favor of a fertilizer that makes her and other environmentalists feel smugly good. That people will starve not only doesn’t matter, but their deaths are also probably a good way to deal with non-existent “overpopulation.”

Behind their “compassionate,” smiley faces, too many of these leftists really look like death’s heads.