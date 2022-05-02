Spin: Mayorkas's oily assurances about his Disinformation Governance Board fall flat

Following the announcement of his "Disinformation Governance Board," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas found himself scrambling to spin the hideous new speech enforcer, claiming it was not as Orwellian as any normal person would think.

Speaking with Fox News, Sunday he told Bret Baier:

"This is a working group that takes best practices to make sure that, in addressing disinformation that presents a threat to the homeland, our work does not infringe on free speech, does not infringe on civil rights, civil liberties," he continued. "It's not about speech, it's about the connectivity to violence. That is what we need to address. You know, an individual has the free speech right to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric. What they don't have the right to do is take hostages in a synagogue, and that's where we get involved."

Like any Biden administration official, he claimed that anyone who saw problems with this was responding to a "messaging" problem rather than a real problem:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said "there’s no question" he could have more effectively communicated the purpose of his newly-created "disinformation" board after critics framed it as a crackdown on free speech. Mayorkas said on "Fox News Sunday" that the Biden administration "could have done a better job in communicating what it does."

He also claimed that his choice for his rhymes-with-KGB board, Nina Jankowicz, was completely objective.

He meant her:

This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous, they do: pic.twitter.com/SKCaLafDzv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 29, 2022

Not one word of it is to be believed.

Baier did a pretty good objective-effort interview but one thing he didn't mention was the strange timing of the DGB rollout:

It was right when Elon Musk decided to purchase Twitter in order to restore its free speech orientation. The left had an absolute meltdown about that, as they had benefited politically from Twitter's outrageous censorship practices which were ongoing. The leftists of Twitter had shut down the president of the United States who was guilty of nothing, on claims of preventing 'violence,' as well as America's oldest newspaper, the New York Post, after it uncovered a major news story about Biden family corruption based on the contents of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop. Twitter at the time called it foreign 'disinformation' and falsely claimed it was hacked rather than abandoned content, while in reality, their real aim was to benefit the 2020 presidential campaign of Joe Biden as an illegal in-kind donation, which they got away with.

The timing of this board has nothing to do with that? Yes, we know that the left has been bucking for more censorship on social media -- as the case of the phony Democrat-linked Facebook whistleblower, Francis Haugen, signaled. But they didn't do anything until Musk announced that he would buy Twitter and he had every intention of getting rid of its far-left censorship practices.

The DGB itself is designed in its mission to identify foreign disinformation, and then work with platforms (e.g., Twitter, Facebook, others) to supposedly undertake enforcement action. They will serve as a sort of Media Matters, dryly claiming that anything they don't like is 'disinformation' and then expect social media platforms to act on it. They'll declare any claims of election fraud "Russian disinformation" and then tell Twitter and Facebook to ban anyone who shares that idea because they are, as Jankowicz liked to say in her Mary Poppins video, "laundering" that foreign disinformation.

Which makes the Mayorkas claim that they won't be censoring Americans rather sketchy. No one sane is going to believe that.

The government not only orders the censorship of Americans all the time, as happened in the Obama era, but it also spies on Americans. Think of how the Obama administration spied on investigative reporters Sharyl Attkisson or James Rosen. Think of how the Associated Press's emails were monitored. Think of how Carter Page and George Stefanopoulos were spied on by Deep State. Think of the profligate "unmaskings" of Trump campaign officials. Think of how the Obama administration spied on Trump Tower and even Trump himself while he was at the presidential office. Anyone punished for those transgressions? They can't even punish the dishonest FBI official who altered documents to obtain a subpoena. Does anyone seriously think they won't keep the spying on Americans in the name of 'disinformation' going strong?

Now let's look at Mayorkas's oh-so-objective choice to head the panel. White House spokesweasel Jen Psaki calls her an "expert" and "well qualified" while Mayorkas himself expresses his full confidence in her 'objectivity.' The rest of us see a freak with an obsessive hate for Republicans.

The big problem with her is indeed her objectivity. Amid all those claims of expertise, based on her social media trail, she focuses solely on Republicans in her claims to be countering disinformation. She has never been focused on anything else. That may soothe leftist and Deep State circles, assuring them that their worldview is all correct, but the rest of us can see that she's out to get anyone with an interest in exposing election fraud, COVID fraud, corruption at Black Lives Matter, complaisance against Antifa and other problems that boil and boil because the mainstream media has no interest in covering them. Mayorkas himself lies lie a rug about the open-borders crisis.

One of his most disingenuous claims is that he claims to be concerned about cartels spreading information to would-be illegal aliens. How that should be any of America's business when his job is to enforce the border, not fine-tune the messaging of the cartels looking to make money from gullible people, who, if they get cheated, will stop patronizing as word gets around, is an open question. Since when has the open-borders champ, who sees every illegal crossing the border as an asylum claimant, ever been concerned about cartels at all?

It's all spin and bad spin at that because we know what this leftist government has already been up to -- spying on Americans, targeting Republicans, and manipulating social media platforms to censor derogatory information about the ruling Democrats. All of these things have already happened and are still happening, yet Mayorkas persists.

Spare us your bee ess, Alejandro. Not a word you say is believable. Your crummy little censor-spies outfit is out in the open and everyone knows what it's really about. Just shut it down.

Image: Twitter screen shot