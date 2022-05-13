Senator Warren: 49 is not a majority

As expected, the abortion bill went down primarily because Senator Joe Manchin voted "no." So the final tally was 49 yes and 51 no. In other words, a majority of 51 voted against the bill.

Nevertheless, Senator Elizabeth Warren came out swinging. This is what she said:

"I believe in democracy, and I don't believe the minority should have the ability to block things that the majority wants to do. That's not in the Constitution. [...] It's time to get rid of the filibuster."

This is amazing, because the lady is lying and must know that she is. The bill failed because it did not get to 50, the point where VP Harris would have broken the tie. Everyone knew that Senator Manchin would vote no before the voting started. What rational person expected this bill to pass?

So what is Senator Warren looking for here? I think that she is preparing the way to a presidential campaign in 2024. This is why she is pandering to students on loans and making outrageous noises about the consequences of overturning Roe.

In the meantime, let's remind our students learning math that 49 is not a majority.

Image: Gage Skidmore