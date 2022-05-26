Rising cost of fuel is the price we pay for their ‘green’ Utopia

Karl Marx is one of the most well-known deadbeats of 19th century history. So inept (or perhaps incapable) of financial provision, his wife once sold his last pair of pants for food; consistently delinquent on rent, he used fake names to dodge creditors; and in a letter to his friend-turned-sponsor Engels, Marx’s mother wrote, “if only Karl made capital instead of just writing about it.” Given the fact he offered nothing substantial, to either his family or society, it should come as no surprise that he “birthed the toxic tenet of communism.”

In his writing, he discussed his hatred for property owners (again, predictable response from an envious freeloader). As he details the great revolution to “raise the proletariat” and wrest “all capital from the bourgeoisie,” Marx acknowledges, “Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads [emphasis added]….” He knows to accomplish his piggish delusions, it can only be via oppression and tyranny – and no doubt bloodshed. For Marx and his comrades, the end justifies the means.

Fast forward to 2022. Speaking at a press conference in Japan, Joe Biden said, “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

Any slightly observant person recognizes Biden is suffering serious mental decline – he’s a stooge! Of the many corrupt interests he serves, the ‘green’ agenda may be the most obnoxious – the “solutions” are laughable. For example, solar panels are touted as a great source of “clean” energy, but we are on track for some serious fallout:

Solar panels are an increasingly important source of renewable power that will play an essential role in fighting climate change. They are also complex pieces of technology that become big, bulky sheets of electronic waste at the end of their lives–and right now, most of the world doesn’t have a plan for dealing with that. But we’ll need to develop one soon, because the solar e-waste glut is coming. By 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency projects that up to 78 million metric tons of solar panels will have reached the end of their life, and that the world will be generating about 6 million metric tons of new solar e-waste annually. …. “If we don’t mandate recycling, many of the modules will go to landfill,” said Arizona State University solar researcher Meng Tao, who recently authored a review paper on recycling silicon solar panels, which comprise 95 percent of the solar market. …. When the panels enter landfills, valuable resources go to waste. And because solar panels contain toxic materials like lead that can leach out as they break down, landfilling also creates new environmental hazards.

Our pain at the pump is intentional – it’s simply the means to Biden’s masters’ end for a ‘green’ agenda – even if the “transition” requires “despotic inroads” – it’s worth it for them.