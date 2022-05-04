Politico, SCOTUS, abortion…and the fate of a nation

Disclosure in Politico of Justice Alito’s draft opinion that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade likely marks the beginning of the end of the sanctity of the highest court in the land. Left-leaning individuals project politics into every aspect of life. There is nothing they won’t do to get their own way, to retain or seize power. Literally nothing. So, someone leaked this draft opinion knowing that it would throw the mob into a crazed frenzy, deflect attention from numerous progressive policy failures, and possibly even aid Democrats in the upcoming mid-term elections, especially as they know the mainstream media will bend over backwards to frame the issue so as to benefit them.

Abortion is a sacrament in the left’s anti-religion religion. Democrats are as protective of abortion now as they were of slavery and segregation a century and a half ago. Pro-lifers are engaged in what is nothing short of a second abolitionist movement. Roe v. Wade is a simple case of good v. evil. Both slavery and abortion deny the intrinsic dignity and worth of humans. Both deprive human beings of their life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Both measure the worth of other human’s lives by what they can do for their owners/mothers. Both see others as nothing more than property. Ergo we have the terms “ni**er” or “non-viable tissue mass.”

Many are those who aid and abet evil. Amazon announced that it would reimburse employees $4,000 if they crossed state lines to get an abortion. It’s a federal violation if you cross a state line while stalking or harassing someone, but apparently not if you do so to kill your baby. In fact, you get paid for it!

And, incredibly, President Biden told the press that "Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it quickening, like Aquinas argued?" Huh? Really? What else could the human forms with beating hearts and functioning brain waves in their mothers’ wombs possibly be?

And then he added, "So, the idea that we’re going to make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think goes way overboard." Biden also released a statement saying: “At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

Biden, who purports to be Catholic, once supported overturning Roe v. Wade, but now sees political advantage to advocating for the mass slaughter of the most innocent and defenseless among us. He is to Catholicism as Jefferson Davis was to the abolitionist movement.

CNN Legal Analyst Laura Coates (not to be confused with CNN Legal Analyst Jeffrey “Hands On” Toobin) warned viewers of a “fundamental right” that could be taken away from us “with the stroke of a pen,” saying: "There are a lot of things now on the chopping block. And, Steve, you spoke about an earthquake. Well, a familiar phrase is ‘the slippery slope’ in the Supreme Court. That which you do in one area could extend to others. Well, fundamental rights include interstate travel, include the idea of same sex marriage, include same sex relationships, just to name a few. Now this is essentially gone. What’s next?"

Ironically enough Laura, President Biden has eschewed Constitutional directives and simply decreed laws “with the stroke of a pen” more than any other president in American history to this point in his tenure. And nowhere in the Constitution—or anywhere else for that matter—can a “fundamental right” to kill babies for one’s own convenience be found. Nor is there a “fundamental right” to same sex marriage, but don’t worry, SCOTUS is not going to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges. Neither will it ban “interstate travel.” Or put the kibosh on eating, drinking, scratching, farting, card-playing, or breathing.

I am sick and tired of hearing about “reproductive justice” and “a woman’s right to choose.” Real reproductive justice would be “allowing” the child you brought into being through your own actions/desire for sexual gratification to live. A woman doesn’t have “the right to choose” to club a baby seal to death (that would be so, like, cruel and “wrong!”). Nor does she have the “right” to drink and drive, pee on AOC’s shoes, buy a pack of smokes at 14-years-of-age, drive 80 miles-per-hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone, etc., etc., etc. Neither does a man.

“Protect” abortion? How about we protect babies? Should we protect the “right” to kill-- or protect the right to life? How that question is answered will go a long way towards determining how long our society can last.

Photo credit: Joe Ravi CC BY-SA 3.0 license